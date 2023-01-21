Mick McCarthy made to wait for first match as Blackpool boss due to frozen pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mick McCarthy made to wait for first match as Blackpool boss due to frozen pitch

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 11:18 am Updated: January 21, 2023, 2:30 pm
Mick McCarthy had been set for his first game in charge of Blackpool on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Mick McCarthy had been set for his first game in charge of Blackpool on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)

Mick McCarthy was made to wait for his first match as Blackpool manager after Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship home clash with Huddersfield was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

The contest at Bloomfield Road had been set to open McCarthy’s tenure after he was placed in charge of the Seasiders for the remainder of the season on Thursday, succeeding the sacked Michael Appleton.

But a statement from Blackpool at 10.45am on Saturday said: “This afternoon’s game against Huddersfield Town has been postponed due to a frozen pitch.

“Despite the best efforts of the club’s groundstaff with covers and lighting rigs, areas of the playing surface have been deemed too hard to play on.”

Other fixtures from Saturday’s football schedule falling foul to freezing conditions included Lincoln versus Burton and Peterborough against Charlton in League One, the latter being confirmed just after 1.30pm.

In League Two, there were announcements that Barrow’s home match against Salford, Bradford’s clash with Carlisle, Crewe v Stockport, Grimsby v Harrogate, Newport v AFC Wimbledon, Northampton v Mansfield, Sutton v Crawley and Walsall v Swindon had been postponed.

Barrow revealed they were making an official complaint about the decision to postpone their match, with a statement on their official website saying: “Despite a soft playing surface, referee Sam Barrott has taken the decision to postpone this afternoon’s game against Salford City.

“The club can confirm that we have approached PGMOL and the EFL for a written statement to enquire as to why the game has been postponed, and to make an official complaint.

“The club would like to apologise to both Barrow and Salford City fans who travelled for the fixture, please understand this decision was entirely out of the club’s hands and we were both confident and keen for the game to be played.”

On Friday, Bristol Rovers hosting Wycombe and Port Vale’s trip to Morecambe had fallen in League One because of icy pitches, and Doncaster’s League Two game against Tranmere at the Eco-Power Stadium was also postponed on safety grounds.

The Vanarama National League has suffered on account of the bad weather as well with games at Boreham Wood, Eastleigh, Halifax, Gateshead, Maidenhead, Oldham, Solihull, Woking, Yeovil and Chesterfield unable to go ahead.

Meanwhile, Saturday’s race meeting at Haydock was called off due to a frozen track.

