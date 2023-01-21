Andy Murray making plans for next attempt at Australian Open after memorable run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray making plans for next attempt at Australian Open after memorable run

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 1:30 pm Updated: January 21, 2023, 3:40 pm
Andy Murray gives a thumbs up as he departs Margaret Court Arena (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Andy Murray gives a thumbs up as he departs Margaret Court Arena (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Andy Murray reminded himself what grand slam glory nights felt like at the Australian Open and hopes his memorable Melbourne run can be a sign of things to come.

The Scot somehow roused himself following his late-night heroics against Thanasi Kokkinakis to battle for another three hours and 29 minutes on Margaret Court Arena against Roberto Bautista Agut.

But this time there was not to be a happy ending as the metronomic Spaniard withstood a Murray fightback to win 6-1 6-7 (7) 6-3 6-4, ending British singles interest for another year in the third round.

“I feel like I gave everything that I had to this event, so I’m proud of that,” said the Scot, who spent 14 hours and three minutes on court during his three matches.

“That is really, in whatever you’re doing, all you can do. You can’t always control the outcome, you can’t control how well you’re going to play. But I’m also disappointed because I put loads of work into the beginning of this year and was playing well enough to have a really good run.

“I think even tonight, I’m competing against a guy who is 20th in the world, and it’s still very tight considering the circumstances. I’m disappointed because I feel like I could have gone quite a bit further.”

The contest came four years after Murray tearfully revealed the extent of his hip pain and that he was considering retiring ahead of a first-round clash with Bautista Agut.

After Murray battled back from two sets down in a five-set defeat, the tournament played a premature video montage of tributes from fellow players, only for the Scot to insist that he hoped to be back.

For the first time in six years, he arrived at Melbourne Park feeling genuinely positive about his body and his game, and his first-round victory over Matteo Berrettini was probably his best since 2017, but the physical toll was enormous.

“Obviously you never know exactly when the end is going to be,” added Murray, who credited a rigorous pre-season training block for his improved form and fitness.

“I would like to go out playing tennis like this, where I’m competing with the best players in the world in the biggest events and doing myself justice.

Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates his victory
Roberto Bautista Agut celebrates his victory (Ng Han Guan/AP)

“There were maybe times in the last year or so where I didn’t really feel like I was playing well, and I didn’t enjoy the way that I was playing. Those sacrifices and that effort that I put in allowed me to get through those matches and play at a high level that I think was entertaining for the people watching.

“I felt good about the way that I was playing. It’s more enjoyable for me when I’m playing like that, when I’m coming into a major event and really believing that I can do some damage.

“But I can have a deeper run than the third round of a slam, there’s no question about that. Obviously draws can open up for you. I need to also help myself with that. If I was playing at this level last year, I probably wouldn’t be ranked 50, 60 in the world. It’s up to me to try and change that.”

Hopes were not high of a sufficient recovery after Murray finished his five-hour, 45-minute epic against Kokkinakis at 4.05am on Friday morning.

Andy Murray battled but could not keep his run going
Andy Murray battled but could not keep his run going (Ng Han Guan/AP)

He slept for only three hours before returning to Melbourne Park to have his blistered feet attended to before mixing sleep with ice baths and other treatment.

Stone-faced Spaniard Bautista Agut was surely the last player Murray would have hoped to come across when free points were what he needed the most.

The 35-year-old, who has a stiff gait at the best of times, looked like he could have benefited from a walking stick as he hobbled around the court.

He won only one of the first 15 points and lost the first set in 29 minutes but he began to get a foothold in the second, using the enthusiastic crowd, who were trying to will him to another miracle.

Murray saved two set points in the tie-break before clinching it, standing statuesque as the stadium rose to applaud him.

But Bautista Agut, who had made some untimely errors, managed to shut everything out in the third and a break at the start of the fourth for Murray proved a false dawn.

He said of his physical state: “My feet didn’t feel great. My legs were actually OK. But I was struggling with my lower back. That was affecting my serve. That was really the main thing that I was struggling with today. I’ve felt worse on the court than that. It was just the serve.”

There was a frosty handshake between the two at the net, and Bautista Agut said afterwards: “He understands the game very well and he knows how to play with a crowd, how to play with the nerves of the opponent. Today was a tough match. I think I did a great job.”

