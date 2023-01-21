Kyogo Furuhashi makes it 20 goals for the season in Celtic’s rout of Morton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kyogo Furuhashi makes it 20 goals for the season in Celtic’s rout of Morton

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 2:26 pm
Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates (Jane Barlow/PA)
Kyogo Furuhashi celebrates (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kyogo Furuhashi hit the 20-goal mark for the campaign as Celtic beat Morton 5-0 in the Scottish Cup.

The Japanese striker matched his tally for last season thanks to a first-half double in the fourth-round tie at Celtic Park.

Aaron Mooy also hit a brace and David Turnbull scored his second spectacular goal of the week but the game was not without controversy after the opener came courtesy of an extraordinarily harsh VAR decision against former Hoops defender Efe Ambrose.

Morton had enjoyed some decent spells of pressure before Mooy opened the scoring from the spot and had a chance to go ahead after Callum McGregor was just wide from long range at the other end.

Lewis Strapp had the sort of chance the 2,000 or so fans in the sold-out away end would have dreamed about after playing a one-two with Robbie Crawford. But the left-back shot straight at Joe Hart from 10 yards.

Morton continued to press and Robbie Muirhead could not turn the ball home from close range following Jack Baird’s header.

The game played on for about two minutes after Liel Abada saw a shot blocked but video assistant referee Craig Napier spotted something that had apparently gone unnoticed inside the stadium and eventually notified referee Kevin Clancy.

Footage showed Abada’s shot hit off the foot of Baird then bounced up away from goal and skimmed Ambrose’s arm, which was slightly out from his body. Napier decided it was a “clear and obvious” error from Clancy, who pointed to the spot after studying the incident on his monitor.

Mooy sent Brian Schwake the wrong way in the 18th minute and Celtic doubled their lead three minutes later when Ambrose took a heavy touch on the edge of his box and Abada set Furuhashi up to net.

Morton had their own VAR check for a possible penalty when Alistair Johnston closed Strapp down in the act of shooting but there was no offence.

Abada and Daizen Maeda threatened before Celtic went further ahead in the 42nd minute when Furuhashi laid the ball back for Turnbull to find the bottom corner with a first-time side-footed effort from 22 yards.

Furuhashi struck again in stoppage time after Grant Gillespie had taken a fresh-air swipe at Abada’s cutback.

Japanese midfielder Tomoki Iwata replaced McGregor at half-time to make his debut.

Ambrose survived another VAR check following a more obvious handball. No penalty was given as the ball hit his trailing arm after coming off his own foot.

Morton defended well and were on their way to a second-half shut-out after Abada hit the post and Schwake saved from Turnbull and Johnston.

But Mooy added the fifth in the 84th minute when he finished from close range after substitute Sead Haksabanovic had dribbled his way into the goalmouth.

