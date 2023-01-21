Harlequins cruise into last 16 of Heineken Champions Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harlequins cruise into last 16 of Heineken Champions Cup

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 3:10 pm Updated: January 21, 2023, 3:14 pm
Harlequins’ Alex Dombrandt celebrates his try with team-mates (Ben Whitley, PA)
Harlequins’ Alex Dombrandt celebrates his try with team-mates (Ben Whitley, PA)

Harlequins took advantage of crisp conditions to end their victory drought with a 39-29 win against the Sharks that propels them into the Heineken Champions Cup knockout phase.

Danny Care celebrated his 350th appearance for Quins with a try and there were also touch downs for Alex Dombrandt, Cadan Murley, Stephan Lewies and Nick David in a comfortable bonus-point triumph.

The 2021 Gallagher Premiership champions revelled in the sunshine at Twickenham Stoop to continue the revival begun against Racing 92 a week earlier, clinching their first victory since December 18.

Harlequins v Cell C Sharks – Heineken Champions Cup – Pool A – Twickenham Stoop
Harlequins’ Danny Care scores his side’s opening try (PA)

They led 21-8 in the first 20 minutes alone and having faced a spirited comeback from a Sharks team featuring South Africa stars Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche and Lukhanyo Am, they accelerated clear once more in the third quarter.

Murley and man of the match David were their most influential performers, their explosive running leading the way after weeks of rain and icy weather had robbed Quins of their attacking mojo.

At times it was a superb spectacle and a high octane start alone produced three tries inside the opening 10 minutes.

While Am pounced first for the Sharks, the lead was quickly overturned. Care was the first over the whitewash with a show and go from short range and the visiting defence was also taken apart moments later when Dombrandt touched down.

Andre Esterhuizen, Marcus Smith and David had made key contributions to a brilliant second try and in the 18th minute they struck again when a commanding maul was followed by deft handling to provide Murley with a simple run in.

Harlequins pressed again but the Sharks held out this time and when wing Marnus Potgieter punched a hole in their defence, scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse was in support to finish.

Having been staring down the barrel, the South African side continued their revival through an opportunistic try by Etzebeth, who seized the ball at the base of a ruck under the nose of Care and galloped over.

Care protested furiously and Dombrandt sought clarification from referee Nika Amashukeli as the scrum-half had not lifted the ball when Etzebeth intervened, but the problem was with Joe Marler’s binding.

Tries continued to come thick and fast as Lewies went over from a line-out drive and following a spell of end to end play David ran in his side’s fifth with a solo try made possible by his vision and speed.

Murley blazed upfield but the England prospect just lacked the gas to finish the move before Smith landed a penalty to extend the lead to 19 points.

Repeatedly when the Sharks moved into home territory they were penalised for a breakdown offence, but pressure was building and they were finally over in the closing stages through full-back Aphelele Fassi.

