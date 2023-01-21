Livingston hit back to avoid Scottish Cup upset at Stenhousemuir

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Livingston produced a seven-minute second half goal blitz to progress to the fifth round of the Scottish Cup following a 3-1 win at Stenhousemuir.

A Scottish Cup upset was on the cards as Scottish League Two outfit Stenhousemuir took the lead in the first half through defender Nicky Jamieson against the side sitting fourth in the Scottish Premiership.

They would hold that advantage until the 52nd minute when Scott Pittman brought Livingston level and then a quick-fire double from Steven Bradley – a stunning 55th minute free-kick and then a close-range strike after 59 minutes – swung the tie in the visitors’ favour.

Livingston made the early running as they dominated possession, however they failed to ask any serious questions of the Stenhousemuir defence.

And Stenhousemuir capitalised on Livingston’s lack of cutting edge early on as they broke the deadlock after 25 minutes and strengthened their chances of producing a shock.

Matty Yates swung in a corner which was met perfectly by Jamieson and the central defender powered a header into the top corner beyond Shamal George.

Livingston pushed for an equaliser, with Bruce Anderson testing Jay Cantley with a header and then Stephen Kelly lashed a shot just over from the edge of the penalty area.

Just before the interval, Morgan Boyes spurned a chance to draw Livingston level when he sent a header from Kelly’s cross over the crossbar.

Seven minutes into the second half Livingston were back on level terms through Pittman.

Anderson latched onto a long ball and, although his route to goal was held up by the Stenny defence, he rolled the ball back into the path of Pittman who drilled home a low shot from the edge of the area.

Bradley went close to giving Livingston the lead moments later when he sent a 25-yard strike just wide but he was clearly just finding his range as he produced a sublime set-piece finish after 55 minutes.

From 25 yards out he curled a free-kick up and over the wall and beyond Stenny goalkeeper Cantley.

And chance of a Scottish Cup upset looked over just four minutes later as Bradley notched his second and Livingston’s third.

He collected a cut-back from James Penrice, stepped past a defender and from close range fired a low shot past Cantley.