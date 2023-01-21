Cameron Brannagan’s brilliant strike earns Oxford win over Ipswich

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cameron Brannagan hit a long-range screamer in the thickening fog to earn Oxford a 2-1 victory over third-placed Ipswich.

The result was a blow to Town’s hopes of closing the gap on the top two Plymouth and Sheffield Wednesday in the League One promotion race.

But Oxford were delighted as they avenged a 3-0 pummelling at Portman Road on Boxing Day to stay within eight points of the play-off places.

Suriname international Yanic Wildschut scored his first Oxford goal in the 34th minute, dribbling past two defenders before prodding a shot under goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Town responded quickly, with left-back Leif Davis heading Marcus Harness’ cross down past Simon Eastwood and into the bottom corner just four minutes later for his first professional goal.

Ipswich had good chances. Wes Burns drove against the top of the crossbar and George Hirst shot wide from a great position.

The fog worsened in the second half and spectators were left guessing at what was happening on the opposite side of the ground.

And the contest was settled when Brannagan hammered in a right-footed winner from outside the box with seven minutes to go.