Early goals ease Barnsley to victory over Accrington

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three goals inside the first 20 minutes eased Barnsley to a 3-1 win at home to Accrington.

Early pressure paid off for the Tykes as they took the lead in the fifth minute.

Adam Phillips’ cross found the head of debutant Bobby Thomas and he teed up James Norwood to fire a bicycle-kick past goalkeeper Toby Savin from close range.

Barnsley doubled their lead three minutes later. Luca Connell’s long ball was dealt with by Savin but his touch allowed Jack Aitchison to slot home the rebound.

Despite their early two-goal advantage, Michael Duff’s side did not let up and made it 3-0 in the 19th minute.

Connell’s defence-splitting pass found Adam Phillips on the right and he put the ball on a plate for Jordan Williams to tap home.

Accrington were awarded a stoppage-time penalty when Ziyad Larkeche fouled Michael Nottingham. Tommy Leigh made it 3-1 from the spot to deny the home side a clean sheet.