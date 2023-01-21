Lee Johnson feels James Jeggo can bring leadership to Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lee Johnson feels James Jeggo can bring leadership to Hibernian

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 5:30 pm
Lee Johnson has made his first January signing (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Lee Johnson has made his first January signing (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Lee Johnson hopes James Jeggo can add leadership to the Hibernian midfield after making the Australia international his first January signing.

The 30-year-old – capped 15 times by the Socceroos – has joined the Easter Road side from Belgian club K.A.S Eupen but the Hibees are still awaiting international clearance in order to include him in their squad for Sunday’s Scottish Cup fourth-round showdown with city rivals Hearts.

Jeggo has almost 300 club appearances in the top leagues in Australia, Greece, Austria and Belgium to his name, while he was involved in Australia’s qualifying campaign for the recent World Cup.

“Jimmy is a very good communicator, will help our organisation both with and without the ball and will aid the solidarity of the team,” Johnson told Hibs website.

“He’s mobile, a good athlete and is technically good. You need players like him in a successful team.

“He will bring extra experience to the squad and we look forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, Johnson wants to see his players hit the net with power if Sunday’s Easter Road clash with Hearts goes to penalties.

“We do penalties sporadically,” said Johnson when asked if Hibs had been working on spot-kicks this week.

“Goalkeeper-wise there is absolutely a focus in terms of the back-story and history of each penalty taker so they go in well equipped.

“Then it’s a game of kidology. In terms of recreating the pressure, I think that’s really difficult to do in training. Obviously the boys can work on their technique but that level of pressure is difficult to replicate.

“Going back to my playing days, having taken penalties in training, you could smash it in the corner 10 times but after 120 minutes when your legs turn to jelly you just want to hit the target.

“There’s a psychology that goes with it as well but for me it’s about picking your place and hitting that net hard.

“It’s interesting now with the adjustment of the goalkeepers not being able to step off their line and you see a lot of players pausing, waiting for the goalkeeper to move and then rolling it the other side. It’s a brave man that does that, in my eyes.”

Johnson believes a win over Hearts – to whom they lost 3-0 in the league less than three weeks ago – can change Hibs’ fortunes after a run of nine defeats in 13 games.

“It’s a massive game, a brilliant game,” said the manager. “Easter Road will be absolutely rocking, which is what we want.

“I love to coach and manage in these games and the boys are well up for it. Obviously we’ve had the hurt of the recent away loss and the team haven’t won enough games recently so this is a massive opportunity for us to spin everything back in a really positive way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented