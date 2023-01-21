Marvin Johnson strike helps Sheffield Wednesday to battling win over Fleetwood

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A first-half goal from Marvin Johnson was enough to give Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood at Hillsborough.

The Owls went ahead after 17 minutes when Josh Windass’ low ball was finished calmly into the roof of the net by Johnson.

Lee Gregory had a chance to double the lead from another Windass cross but the striker’s effort went wide before Dominic Iorfa saw his low drive saved by goalkeeper Jay Lynch.

Fleetwood frustrated the home side for large parts of the second half without creating any real chances of their own.

Danny Andrew got his free-kick on target but it was comfortably saved by Wednesday keeper Cameron Dawson.

Substitute Callum Paterson could have put the game to bed but his header went just past the post before Gerard Garner nearly snatched a point for Fleetwood, his close-range shot being stopped by Dawson.

Gregory was then fouled in the penalty area but the striker blazed his penalty over the bar with the last kick of the game.