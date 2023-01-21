More misery for Cardiff as Tom Bradshaw keeps Millwall in the play-off picture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

More misery for Cardiff as Tom Bradshaw keeps Millwall in the play-off picture

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 5:40 pm
Millwall’s Tom Bradshaw
Millwall’s Tom Bradshaw

Welshman Tom Bradshaw increased Cardiff City’s relegation fears and kept Millwall in the Championship play-off mix with the only goal of the game in south Wales.

Cardiff fans staged a protest before kick-off calling for owner Vincent Tan to sell the club and they have now gone 11 games without a win in all competitions.

Caretaker manager Dean Whitehead could not halt the Bluebirds’ slide, but they were spared the ignominy of falling into the bottom three thanks to Blackpool’s clash with Huddersfield Town being postponed.

Millwall remain in eighth, just two points below third-placed Watford.

The visitors started on the front foot with Mason Bennett firing high and wide from 25 yards and Zian Flemming trying his luck from 35 yards.

Callum Robinson saw a header tipped over at the other end, but Millwall should have been ahead in the 12th minute.

George Honeyman picked out Flemming in the middle, but the Dutchman’s side-foot effort was wide from 12 yards out.

Gary Rowett’s men did not have to wait too long to break the deadlock, however, as Bradshaw slotted home in the 26th minute.

Jaden Philogene gave the ball away to Jake Cooper, who was allowed too much space and time to advance and slide a pass through for Bradshaw.

Cedric Kipre should have dealt with it but allowed Bradshaw to squeeze a shot between Ryan Allsop’s legs while attempting to shepherd the ball out for a goal kick.

Cardiff responded well to that setback and could have been level before the break.

Philogene thumped a shot just over from 25 yards and the Aston Villa loanee then saw another effort blocked by Shaun Hutchinson after Robinson robbed Cooper in centre circle.

Robinson, a bright spark in the Cardiff attack, also had a cross-shot nodded behind by Callum Styles before the recalled Mark McGuinness missed the target from the corner.

But Allsop saved from George Saville and Bradshaw before the interval and there were boos from the home fans as the whistle blew.

The Bluebirds re-emerged a good two minutes before Millwall, and they started the second half as if they meant business.

Robinson curled just wide after one-two with Kion Etete on the edge of the box and Etete went round Hutchinson and curled a shot just off target soon afterwards.

Sheyi Ojo then wasted a great chance when he headed wide from Calum O’Dowda’s cross just before the hour mark.

Millwall were under the cosh, but they would have doubled their lead on the break if McGuinness had not blocked Honeyman’s goal-bound effort.

Cooper was lucky to escape sanction for an apparent forearm smash on substitute Isaak Davies late on, but Millwall otherwise kept Cardiff at arm’s length.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Huntly Arms Hotel repairs are taking place
Revealed: Full list of repairs ordered at cannabis hotel in Aboyne as owner told…
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Drawing impression of proposed extension and refurbishment of church hall and kitchen at Burghead Free Church. Image: Michael McCosh/ Design team
Garage for historic Elgin home, new life for Buckie cafe and Burghead church hall…
4
Simon Wooler has been giving his advice on how to look after Sophie from Romania Image: Simon Wooler and Rory Cellan-Jones / Twitter.
Meet the Aberdeenshire dog trainer helping Romanian rescue dog and Twitter star Sophie adapt…
5
Deividas Kruglikovas got drunk on whiskey and crashed his car into a wall. Image: DC Thomson
Expectant dad drove car into wall, before telling bystanders: ‘You must not drink and…
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
8
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
9
Police are urging motorists to check their dashcam footage to aid police with their investigations. Picture by Sandy McCook.
EXCLUSIVE: Frightened motorists flood SNP with A9 and A96 safety concerns
10
The dessert. Image: Callum Main/DC Thomson.
Six By Nico’s playful Neverland menu comes with bonus bubbly for Aberdeen Restaurant Week

More from Press and Journal

Police are investigating an attempted break-in at a shop on Southfield Drive in Elgin. Image: Google Maps.
Police appeal after attempted break-in at Elgin shop
Offshore rescue
Major rescue operation after man falls overboard from offshore platform in North Sea
Harestone Royalmile sold for 6,000gns. Image: MacGregor Photography
Harestone tops White Gold Females sale of Charolais
Focus on keys, held by excited young spouses homeowners. Happy married family couple celebrating moving in new house home , demonstrating keys, standing in apartment, real estate mortgage concept.
Landlords 'under attack' from Scottish Government policies, says north-east expert
Jack Baldwin in action against Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Jack Baldwin says Ross County must rise to severity of their situation following Scottish…
aberdeen road closures round up sign
Aberdeen road closures: Up to date list of all roads closed in the area
The wintery weather has impacted Highland League fixtures once again.
Junior football: Only four matches survive the wintry weather
There are pros and cons to living rurally (Image: Helen Hotson/Shutterstock)
Catriona Thomson: Rural living isn't like a glossy magazine - but I wouldn't give…
Graeme Shinnie: Image: Shutterstock
Former Dons captain Graeme Shinnie wants to help lead Aberdeen's recovery
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Scott Adams appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. . Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Elgin man's heroin stash found after girlfriend told police to batter down door

Editor's Picks

Most Commented