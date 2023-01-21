David Tutonda and Tom Nichols earn Gillingham vital victory at Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham chalked up back-to-back victories in League Two for the first time this season after winning 2-0 at fellow strugglers Colchester United.

David Tutonda and Tom Nichols were on target as the visitors built on last week’s win over Hartlepool.

Junior Tchamadeu fired into the side netting early on for Colchester and Noah Chilvers also went close for the hosts when his 25-yard strike was pushed away by goalkeeper Glenn Morris.

But it was Gillingham who took a 37th-minute lead through Tutonda when he headed home at the far post after Ollie Hawkins had flicked on Alex MacDonald’s ball into the area.

Colchester had a penalty appeal rejected when John Akinde tumbled under Will Wright’s challenge in the area before Dom Jefferies’ low shot was parried away by home keeper Kieran O’Hara in time added on at the end of the first half.

From the resultant set-piece, Gillingham striker Nichols firmly headed home MacDonald’s corner from close range.

Colchester pushed for a route back into the contest in the second half and dominated possession, with Morris denying Connor Hall and substitute Luke Hannant.