Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack seal debut win for Portsmouth boss John Mousinho

New Portsmouth boss John Mousinho got his tenure off to a winning start with a 2-0 victory against Exeter.

Second-half goals from Marlon Pack and Wales midfielder Joe Morrell secured Pompey’s first home triumph since September.

Amid fan protests against Portsmouth owner Michael Eisner, it was Exeter who came closest to scoring in the first half.

Luton loanee Matt Macey, making his Pompey debut in goal, ensured it remained goalless at the break with fine saves from Sam Nombe and Josh Key.

A shot over the bar by Colby Bishop on eight minutes, and a 20-yard effort put wide by Morrell was all the hosts had to offer in the opening period.

Lacey saved early in the second half from Jevani Brown, but it was Pompey who broke the deadlock on 55 minutes.

A cross from the right from Zak Swanson was headed clear to the boot of Pack, and he volleyed into the net from 25 yards.

A second from Morrell on 74 minutes sealed the points.