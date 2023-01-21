Dean Whitehead admits Cardiff are desperate for new faces after Millwall defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dean Whitehead admits Cardiff are desperate for new faces after Millwall defeat

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 6:12 pm
Cardiff city interim manager Dean Whitehead
Cardiff city interim manager Dean Whitehead

Interim manager Dean Whitehead admitted Cardiff City need reinforcements quickly as their winless run stretched to 11 games with a 1-0 home defeat by promotion hopefuls Millwall.

Cardiff are just three points above the bottom two having played two games more than Huddersfield Town and still without a permanent boss after sacking Mark Hudson last week.

Fans protested against owner Vincent Tan before the match and booed the team off after Tom Bradshaw scored the only goal of the game midway through the first half following a mistake from Bluebirds centre-back Cedric Kipre.

“I think it typified our season,” said Whitehead. “We had a lot of good play, got in good areas and the final pass, the final cross, the final finish is just not there.

“Ced’s been colossal for us all season and a lapse in concentration cost us. It changed the game because Millwall could sit in behind the ball and counter-attack. It’s difficult to take in the end.”

Whitehead admitted he doesn’t know if he’ll be in charge by the time Cardiff take on Hull City in a fortnight but he is involved in attempts to bring in players.

“The squad needs help,” he added. “We need players in to freshen up the squad and if we can do that, we will do.

“I’m part of it until people tell me I’m not. I’ll give everything I can until I’m told otherwise.

“We’re looking at players, it’s an ongoing process. We’re very close on one and we’ve got a couple of others we’re looking at.”

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is also looking to add to his squad before the transfer window closes, but for different reasons as the Lions chase an unlikely place in the Premier League.

“I think it was pretty attritional but the game dictated that,” said Rowett. “Going a goal up, you tend to drop in and protect what you’ve got. We had to do that for long spells.

“We had to dig it out and sometimes those three points actually feel a lot nicer than when you play really well. The character of the group came to the fore.”

Despite Bradshaw’s winner, Rowett wants to add another striker.

“We’re only two points off third with a game in hand – I don’t think we’ve said that too many times at Millwall,” he added.

“But we only had two attacking option on the bench. You look at some of the teams around us and they’ve got four, five or six options and that’s going to be the difference.

“It’s really important that we help some of those players out up there, and the group deserve it because they’ve worked so hard to get into that position.”

