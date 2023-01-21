Neil Harris hails sharp-shooting Gillingham after victory at Colchester

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Gillingham boss Neil Harris praised his side’s ‘clinical’ display after they won 2-0 at fellow strugglers Colchester United.

Both goals came just before half-time, as the Gills claimed back-to-back League Two wins for the first time this season.

They took a 37th-minute lead through David Tutonda, who headed home at the far post after Ollie Hawkins had flicked on Alex MacDonald’s ball into the area.

And the advantage was doubled when Tom Nichols firmly headed home MacDonald’s corner from close range.

Gillingham defended well in the second half to close out victory, much to the delight of Harris.

He said: “We were magnificent against Hartlepool last Saturday where we played well, we passed the ball well, we ran forward, we created chances – we were really good.

“Today, we weren’t as good; today was a different way of being good.

“We were professional, we took our chances when they came along. There were very few chances for either team but we were clinical and good players are clinical and we’re improving all the time.

“When we went 2-0 up, in the second half we had to be professional. They completely changed their style of play in the second half – they passed the ball and tried to play through us and we had to be resolute and dig in.

“We had to change shape a couple of times so credit to our players.

“We made blocks around the edge of the box and in the box, we put bodies on the line and defended crosses well.”

Noah Chilvers and Luke Hannant both forced saves from Gillingham goalkeeper Glenn Morris and Colchester had three separate penalty appeals turned down.

The U’s pressed for a goal in the second half but their three-match winning streak was ended.

Colchester boss Matt Bloomfield said: “We knew it was going to be a tight game – there was never going to be much in it between two teams fighting a relegation battle who have just made some new signings and are trying to look upwards.

“There was never going to be much in the game and so it proved.

“We were obviously disappointed in the manner in which we gave away the two goals.

“The first one, the ball was out of play and the second one was a clear foul on Junior (Tchamadeu), which held him in and gave (Tom) Nichols a free header.

“Two decisions went against us which meant we came in 2-0 down.

“I was pleased with the way we bounced back in the second half and we passed the ball and had them camped in.

“We created some decent half chances but maybe not too much clear-cut, apart from Hanno’s (Luke Hannant) one at the end.”