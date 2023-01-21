Paul Warne happy to beat top-six rivals as Derby get the better of Bolton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Warne happy to beat top-six rivals as Derby get the better of Bolton

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 6:34 pm
Derby manager Paul Warne welcomed the win over top-six rivals (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Derby manager Paul Warne welcomed the win over top-six rivals (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Paul Warne hailed Derby’s 2-1 victory over Sky Bet League One play-off rivals Bolton as a good marker in their hopes of a top-six finish.

Nathan Mendez-Laing and Conor Hourihane were on target for the Rams, with both registering their sixth goals of the campaign.

Substitute Kieron Sadlier replied in stoppage time but it was too late for the visitors, who suffered a first defeat in nine outings.

In contrast, fourth placed Derby are unbeaten in 18 matches in all competitions and are three points above fifth placed Wanderers.

“You have got to win against the top six if you want to be successful,” said Rams manager Warne. “Prior to this we haven’t really shown ourselves.

“Against the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, we performed but didn’t win. So if you offered me a 2-1 win I would have taken it.”

The sides drew 0-0 last month at the UniBol Stadium, and Warne added: “At Bolton, I thought we cancelled each other out for long periods. This was the same thing.

“Both teams played parts of the game really well. But there was a five-minute spell after half-time that I would have asked for a refund because it was horrendous.

“Apart from that it was a good game and as it went on we were in the ascendancy. We looked good for the win.

“Of course there was the disappointment of conceding late on. I panicked and asked the fourth official ‘how long to go?’ He said ‘30 seconds’ and that seemed a long time all of a sudden.”

Warne need not have worried as Sadlier’s right-foot finish was nothing more significant than a consolation.

Derby took control when Mendez-Laing converted Tom Barkhuizen’s right wing cross after 16 minutes.

Trotters defender Will Aimson was initially credited with an own goal but the striker was eventually given the final touch.

Bolton have never won at Pride Park and were seeking a first away success over the Rams since a 2-0 victory at the Baseball Ground in 1981.

But it was all over 18 minutes from time as Hourihane ran on to Barkhuizen’s flick to steer the ball beyond James Trafford.

“Derby executed their game plan better than we executed ours,” said Bolton boss Ian Evatt. “But we knew what was coming. Their press was going to be aggressive and they were going to come after us. So we had to be smart and tight.

“I don’t think either team created lots. There weren’t many clear-cut opportunities but they looked more aggressive and more combative.

“They won too many first contacts and second balls. However, the game was still a tight one which is where the frustration kicks in.

“If we have been anything like them we would have asked them a lot more questions and the score could have looked completely different

“All over the pitch we dipped below our usual standards. If we are not to be aggressive and press we need to be real smart with the ball.

“We weren’t courageous enough until we were 2-0 down and anyone can play at 2-0 down.

“We told the players some truths today and that will always be our way. We want to be pushing and striving to be the best.”

Editor's Picks

Most Commented