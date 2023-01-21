John Eustace asks protesting Birmingham fans to back the team after latest loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Eustace asks protesting Birmingham fans to back the team after latest loss

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 6:56 pm
John Eustace called for Birmingham’s fans to back the team (Bradley Collyer/PA)
John Eustace called for Birmingham’s fans to back the team (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Birmingham head coach John Eustace urged supporters to stick by his team after three fans invaded the pitch during their 2-1 defeat to Preston at St Andrew’s.

The 77th-minute incursion briefly halted the game after Ryan Ledson and Alan Browne had given Preston a clear advantage before substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz’s late consolation.

There was also a banner unfurled in front of the directors’ box saying ‘#BSHL Out’ in reference to owners Birmingham Sporting Holdings Limited.

The Blues could now face action from the Football Association over the pitch invasion, which came after a group protested against the club’s absent owners, chanting: “You faceless b******s, get out of our club”.

Blues have now lost five Sky Bet Championship games in a row and Eustace acknowledged the fans’ frustrations but wants them to stick with the team.

“Up until four or five games ago the fans and the players have been connected and it’s been very tight, something we’ve built over a period of time,” said Eustace.

“It’s important we get back to that. The most important thing for me is the fans are proud to support this team.

“We just need to get back to what we were doing and make sure these fans – no matter what’s going on around the club – get back to looking after the boys.

“In the second half, the fans did keep with us and we could have maybe nicked an equaliser in the end.

“But we need the fans to stay with the team.”

Preston effectively won the game in the first 15 minutes.

Midfielder Ledson drove home a loose ball from the edge of the box after Blues missed the chance to clear Robbie Brady’s cross in the 10th minute.

Browne quickly doubled their lead by heading home Brady’s near-post corner.

Jutkiewicz headed home in the 83rd minute to meet Maxime Colin’s cross but Preston held on.

Eustace admitted: “The manner we conceded the goals were very soft – we had a number of chances to clear the ball and we didn’t pick up from the set-piece.”

Preston manager Ryan Lowe praised his players for their approach after they returned to winning ways following last week’s 4-0 home defeat to Norwich.

“I think we went back to basics. We had two lads up front who are runners and they caused havoc,” he said.

“We asked the lads to do the right things – defend well, attack well, and we thought we’d have enough to get some goals, and we did.

“The volley from Ryan, I didn’t know he could hit a ball like with his right foot, let alone his left, but joking aside, he’s got that in him.

“Then the corner was well worked – we thought we could do something at that near post and Browney from one side and Robbie on the other, and it worked a treat.

“Once the ball went in there it was a great header and great goal. I thought the two of them were fantastic.”

