Rob Edwards pleased with Luton’s response to ‘hurt’ of West Brom loss

Luton boss Rob Edwards says back-to-back wins at Wigan have proved to be “a really good response” to last weekend’s defeat against Sky Bet Championship form team West Brom.

Goals from Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo gave Luton a 2-0 victory at the DW Stadium, four days after a 2-1 win on the same ground sent them into round four of the FA Cup.

For Edwards, it has gone some ways towards exorcising the demons of last weekend’s brutal defeat to the Baggies, who came back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Kenilworth Road.

“It has been very good and a really good response after losing a week ago today after being two-nil up,” he said.

“It did hurt us so it has been a really good response.

“The first goal in any game is really key. The second goal then if you get it makes it a little bit more comfortable.

“I never felt fully comfortable because Wigan put us under a lot of pressure, it was difficult to defend the long balls and up against a couple of big strikers.

“They’re a big threat but I was delighted with the timings of the goals, thought they were really well-worked goals as well.”

“We want to be as difficult to play against as at home and I think we are. It’s terrific, it shows we can come to difficult places and not only compete but win.

“It’s great for over 1,000 travelling fans today to see us get the three points so they will be going home happy and we’re delighted they were here today supporting us.”

On Cornick’s opener, Edwards added: “I’m delighted for him. He’s been brilliant, a really good assist as well for the second goal so his performance was top today.”

For Wigan boss Kolo Toure, it’s now nine matches without a win since succeeding Leam Richardson in the hotseat.

The Latics’ afternoon was summed up midway through the first half when Ashley Fletcher thought he’d equalised with a brilliant header, only to turn and see the flag up for offside.

“We conceded another cheap goal early on and, when that is the case, it is very difficult for you.

“After the first 20 minutes, I thought things got better, the link-up play got better, and we were on the front foot as the game entered the second half.

“We were putting them under pressure, but then we conceded another cheap goal.

“We have to be more ruthless in both boxes.

“We did manage to score a good goal, but unfortunately it was disallowed for offside.

“I don’t know if it was offside, it was very close, but that is the way things are going for us.

“The boys are continuing to give me everything, that is never in doubt. But individual errors are costing us any chance in games.”