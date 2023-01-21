Borna Barisic enjoying life at Rangers under Michael Beale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Borna Barisic enjoying life at Rangers under Michael Beale

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 7:58 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 9:04 am
Rangers’ Borna Barisic scores crucial winner against St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rangers’ Borna Barisic scores crucial winner against St Johnstone (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Borna Barisic saluted the impact of boss Michael Beale after taking holders Rangers into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with the only goal at McDiarmid Park.

The Croatia international’s confident finish from 16 yards just before the break was his first goal in almost two years and it proved decisive.

Beale has won eight and drawn one of his nine games as Gers boss since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November.

Barisic told RangersTV he was “very happy” to end his scoring drought and praised Beale’s work at Ibrox, where he was previously assistant coach to Steven Gerrard.

He said: “I am really enjoying working under the manager – he is very good for me. I like his style.

“I like his mentality and I know what he wants. Step by step, day by day, we are getting better.

“Not only on the pitch, but outside the pitch at training and we show that on the pitch.

“Of course there are always areas that you can do better, but we are only moving in a good way.”

Beale admitted that Barisic’s strike from inside the box after Fashion Sakala’s shot rebounded off a post came at a crucial time.

He told RangersTV: “I am delighted for Borna, he regularly gets assists like he did in midweek (against Kilmarnock) and obviously it is a fantastic strike.

“It was excellent play from Fashion Sakala, really direct, and the keeper makes a good save onto the post.

“It was an excellent and timely goal as well because we went in at half-time in a good place and in the second half we had a couple of big moments to increase the lead.

“If we can’t do that then we have to keep a clean sheet, that’s what the success of this team was built on in the last three or four years so it’s important we show we can keep clean sheets regularly.

“We were never really under threat, there was one moment at the end when they were throwing caution to the wind and had extra strikers on, but it wasn’t near the amount of chances that we had.

“If we can’t be ruthless at one end it is important we keep clean sheets and I thought we defended well.”

St Johnstone have now lost six in a row as they face the prospect of a trip to Ibrox in the cinch Premiership next Saturday, but boss Callum Davidson told SaintsTV: “There was a lot of positives for me, just disappointed that we are out the cup. But I can’t fault my players for effort.

“We have a tough run of fixtures at the moment, really tough but we need everyone to stick together.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offender’s register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Peterhead's Kieran Shanks is mobbed by his teammates after his goal. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead 1-0 Clyde: David Robertson secures first win as Blue Toon boss
Liverpool's Calvin Ramsay before a Uefa Champions League match against Rangers at Anfield. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen defender Calvin Ramsay linked with January transfer window loan move
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Peter Myles is a sheep farmer from Glenesk
Peter Myles chairman of NSA Scottish region
Rangers' Rachel McLauchlan and Hearts' Jenna Penman battle at the Oriam. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: Do Rangers and Celtic's recent results suggest other SWPL 1 teams are…
Braidhaugh Holiday Park in Crieff offers an ideal base for a family getaway.
Easy to see why families love holidays in Crieff
Roseanna Leney on stage in The Snow Queen. Image: Andy Ross
My Week in 5 Pictures: Go backstage with Scottish Ballet's Roseanna Leney
1989 - University students made clear their feelings on government plans to introduce loans.
Gallery: Protests and picket lines - Student demonstrations in Aberdeen through the years
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Annalisa McCann feeling confident after recent clean sheets
Are we too quick to judge others? (Image: mikute/Shutterstock)
David Knight: Stop jumping to conclusions about other people's finances

Editor's Picks

Most Commented