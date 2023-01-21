Fulham boss Marco Silva: We are really an ambitious football club right now

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fulham boss Marco Silva: We are really an ambitious football club right now

By Press Association
January 21, 2023, 10:32 pm
Marco Silva believes his Fulham squad have the right ambition to succeed this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Marco Silva believes his Fulham squad have the right ambition to succeed this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Marco Silva believes his Fulham squad have the right level of ambition to succeed this season.

Fulham have exceeded all expectations so far this term, having previously bounced between the top flight and the Championship in recent years.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixtures Fulham were sixth in the table, just two points behind Monday night’s opponents Spurs, and Silva was full of praise for his squad.

“I am working with them every single day. Two hours ago I was in the training session and I saw they work really hard again,” the Fulham boss said.

“The intensity, the desire to prepare really well for the game was there from all 25 players, not just 11 or 12, and this is the main thing for me.

“We are really an ambitious football club right now. The players they have the right ambition and desire to do well and this pressure, we like to have this pressure to play every day to win.”

One of the players who has stood out this season is Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

The 29-year-old has been at Fulham since a loan deal from Cardiff was made permanent in January 2020, but this season has regularly stepped up, even in an unfamiliar right-back role.

De Cordova-Reid has scored four goals in 20 appearances for the Cottagers, but Silva drew attention to his leadership qualities.

“He has been really important for this football club since he joined. Last season he was really important for me – with some ups and downs,” the 45-year-old said.

“He wasn’t always in the starting XI, but…first his knowledge about the game is really, really good, a player that can play in so many positions and can play well.

“He understands really well all the moments of the game.

“He is one of the guys with more leadership in our squad as well, doesn’t need to be really vocal but he is really important in our squad.

“It is one of the reasons why I decided for him to be one of the group captains this season as well.

“He is performing well, sometimes as a right-back if he has to, or as a winger or behind the striker in a more normal position, and I am really pleased for him, he deserves all the good words regarding himself.

“I hope there is much more to come from him.”

