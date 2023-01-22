Andy Murray determined to rise up the rankings after exhausting Australian Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andy Murray determined to rise up the rankings after exhausting Australian Open

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 9:26 am
Andy Murray struggled physically against Roberto Bautista Agut (Ng Han Guan/AP)
Andy Murray struggled physically against Roberto Bautista Agut (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Andy Murray will make improving his ranking the priority over the next few months in the hope of avoiding the sort of gruelling schedule that compromised his Australian Open hopes.

The Scot was at least able to put his blistered feet up on Sunday after his hopes of a deep run in Melbourne ended with a four-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut.

Murray outperformed expectations again by pushing his Spanish opponent in a three-hour, 29-minute contest, meaning he spent more than 14 hours on court in three matches.

The 35-year-old rightly earned plaudits for his efforts, not least his comeback to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis after 4am, but he has higher expectations than bowing out in the last 32 at grand slams and knows, to give himself a chance, he must not expend so much energy in the early rounds.

Murray will be ranked just outside the top 60 following this tournament and will certainly hope to be in the top 32 by Wimbledon, which would earn him a seeding at the All England Club and avoid a first-round draw against the likes of Matteo Berrettini, as he experienced here.

The good news for Murray is that his hard work in the off-season paid off in terms of his physical sharpness and confidence in his game.

“I think my movement here was really good,” he said. “That’s something that at times hasn’t been great the last 12, 18 months. It’s really important for me. When I move well, it allows me to play the game style that is most effective for me.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray relished being back in the big time (Ng Han Guan/AP)

“I finished a lot of points up at the net during this event, which was really positive. Someone sent me a screen-grab. I think of all the players that were playing, I’d finished the most amount of points up at the net and finished a lot of points with winners.”

Murray is always going to err on the side of being a defensive player but being able to come forward and shorten points will be crucial to his hopes of trying to reach the latter stages of these events again.

He will prioritise rest and recuperation after travelling back to the UK but expects to be fit for his next tournament in Rotterdam beginning on February 13.

“I don’t have an injury, which is good,” said Murray, who struggled with his feet and lower back against Bautista Agut.

“My body obviously has had a lot of load and stress go through it these last few days. I’ll need to take a bit of time to recover.

“But, because of the Davis Cup week, Rotterdam would start three weeks on Monday, so that should be more than enough time for me to recover, I would think.”

When Murray returns to Melbourne Park next year, he will hope to see changes to the schedule to reduce the chances of players competing into the early hours.

The Scot’s travails have focused attention on the issue, which is far from a new problem in tennis.

Murray suggested having only two matches in the day session to reduce the chance of it over-running and beginning the night session earlier as relatively minor changes that could help.

Andy Murray, left, and Thanasi Kokkinakis
It was past 4am when Andy Murray, left, defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Collective action is not one of tennis’ strong points and, if Novak Djokovic’s Professional Tennis Players Association is to make an impact on the sport, this is the sort of thing it could start with.

Having been largely anonymous since its launch at the US Open in 2020, the PTPA has stepped up its profile at Melbourne Park, naming a committee of eight players.

Djokovic, who is among the eight, said of late-night scheduling: “It comes down to what the TV broadcasters want to have. That’s the ultimate decision maker.

“I would agree with his (Murray’s) points. For the crowd, it’s entertaining, it’s exciting, to have matches at midnight, 1, 2, 3am. For us, it’s really gruelling.

“Even if you go through and win, prevail in these kind of matches, you still have to come back. You have your sleeping cycle, rhythm disrupted completely, not enough time really to recover for another five-setter.

“Something needs to be addressed I guess in terms of the schedule after what we’ve seen this year.”

