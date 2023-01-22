Unai Emery keeping his options open over January signings for Aston Villa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Unai Emery keeping his options open over January signings for Aston Villa

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 10:58 am
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery would be open to adding new players to his squad (John Walton/PA)
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery would be open to adding new players to his squad (John Walton/PA)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is open to adding new players to his squad in the January transfer window.

Ollie Watkins scored the only goal of the game in a win at Southampton on Saturday which lifted Villa up to 11th in the Premier League, just one point behind Chelsea and Liverpool.

In the current window, they have sold Danny Ings to West Ham for a reported £15million and signed Alex Moreno from Real Betis. Jhon Duran has also been brought in but Emery called for patience over the 19-year-old forward.

That leaves Watkins as the only senior striker in the squad and Villa boss Emery admitted he would be open to adding to his current contingent.

“At the moment we are speaking about some players that are getting ready to leave and then if we have some space to add some players to improve the squad, taking the balance in the squad, we are going to do it,” the Villa boss said.

“But only if they are going to add some different quality in the squad, but if not… At the moment we have very good players and we are happy with the players that we have, but of course we want to add more players, maybe this transfer or maybe in the summer.”

Watkins wants his side to use the victory at Southampton as added motivation to push on further, as Villa extended their unbeaten league run to four matches.

“It’s always hard to go and win away in the Premier League,” Watkins told the club website.

“Whether it’s bottom of the league or top of the league, it’s always going to be difficult.

“It’s massive for us and hopefully we can keep pushing on now.”

Southampton defender Duje Caleta-Car wants his side to put the defeat behind them as they prepare for the visit of Newcastle in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

“We’re disappointed, angry,” the Croatia international told his club website.

“I don’t know what the feelings are now going through the head. We expected more from the game and it was not our best performance. I don’t know why but we need to do it better and we expected more from this game.

“When you see our last games, we had looked confident. It’s a tough one to take but we need to now take a rest and be ready for Newcastle.”

