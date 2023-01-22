David Martindale delighted by Steven Bradley response to harsh half-time words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Martindale delighted by Steven Bradley response to harsh half-time words

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 11:57 am
David Martindale saw his Livingston side avoid a cup upset (Jane Barlow/PA).

Livingston manager David Martindale revealed Steven Bradley delivered the ideal response to a half-time dressing-down as the winger scored a second-half double to seal their passage into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup.

League Two Stenhousemuir were on course for shock win as they led Livingston, fourth in the Scottish Premiership, at the interval following defender Nicky Jamieson’s powerful header.

However, the top-flight side turned the tie around in the second period with three goals in eight minutes to secure a 3-1 win.

Scott Pittman equalised after 52 minutes before Bradley fired the visitors in front three minutes later with a sublime 25-yard free-kick lashed into the top corner and then notched his second and Livingston’s third in the 59th minute.

Martindale admitted he had some harsh words for Bradley during the break but got the reaction he was looking for as the 20-year-old opened his account for Livingston following his recent signing from Hibernian.

Martindale said: “I’m really happy with Steven. I had a wee nip at him at half-time, if I’m honest, and I got the reaction I wanted.

“I thought he was very, very good for a good spell in the second half. I thought he was one of our best players.

“His second goal was a really good finish, I’ve seen players slash at them and they go over the bar, wide or you hit the keeper with it through a lack of composure, but Steven took a wee touch and passes it into the net.

“It was a really good goal.”

Martindale was impressed by Gary Naysmith’s part-timers as they pushed Livingston all the way.

He said: “We dominated large parts of the game, but credit to Stenhousemuir, they are League Two, but I thought they gave a good account of themselves.

“Their fitness was good, their intensity, they tried to press us and overall their keeper wasn’t extremely busy, so that’s down to their game management.”

