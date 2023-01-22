Cup win ‘has to be’ turning point, says Motherwell boss Steven Hammell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cup win ‘has to be’ turning point, says Motherwell boss Steven Hammell

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 12:30 pm
Steven Hammell wants an upturn in Motherwell’s results (Steve Welsh/PA)
Steven Hammell wants an upturn in Motherwell’s results (Steve Welsh/PA)

Steven Hammell is hoping Saturday’s Scottish Cup triumph away to Arbroath represents a turning point in Motherwell’s season.

The Fir Park side are just three points off the bottom of the cinch Premiership after winning just two of their last 17 league games and none of their last eight.

The 2-0 fourth-round victory at Gayfield was their first in any competition since October and Hammell believes it can spark an improvement in their fortunes.

“It has to be (a turning point),” he said. “We need some momentum and we said that to the players after the game.

“It is about using this and taking the confidence from winning the game. We need to take that into next week (away to St Mirren) because it will be similar. We need to start picking up some points and we need to do it soon.

“It was important to get through in the cup. We have drawn too many games and we should be doing better in the league, but we did not want that to affect our cup performances because we want to do well in the cup.”

Hammell insists he does not pay attention to outside noise, but he was pleased to see his off-form side avoid a cup upset against their Championship hosts after recent signing Mikael Mandron marked his first start for the club with a double.

“I genuinely do not look at anything other people are saying,” when asked about the pressure going into the game.

“We know we are not doing as well as we should be. People thought they would maybe look at Motherwell, because we might get beat (at Arbroath) and it would increase any pressure around us, but I don’t look at that.

“I put more pressure on myself than anyone on the outside ever could. We knew Arbroath would have a go at us, but if you had offered me that the game would play out as it did I would have taken it.”

Meanwhile, Motherwell’s hopes of getting Matt Penney back for the remainder of the season have been dashed after the Ipswich left-back joined Charlton on loan at the weekend.

The 24-year-old was a key man for the Steelmen during a loan stint in the first half of the campaign but returned to Portman Road during the week upon the expiry of his deal. Well had hoped they might be able to secure his return to Fir Park, but he has instead joined the Addicks.

