Cup win ‘has to be’ turning point, says Motherwell boss Steven Hammell

Steven Hammell is hoping Saturday’s Scottish Cup triumph away to Arbroath represents a turning point in Motherwell’s season.

The Fir Park side are just three points off the bottom of the cinch Premiership after winning just two of their last 17 league games and none of their last eight.

The 2-0 fourth-round victory at Gayfield was their first in any competition since October and Hammell believes it can spark an improvement in their fortunes.

“It has to be (a turning point),” he said. “We need some momentum and we said that to the players after the game.

“It is about using this and taking the confidence from winning the game. We need to take that into next week (away to St Mirren) because it will be similar. We need to start picking up some points and we need to do it soon.

“It was important to get through in the cup. We have drawn too many games and we should be doing better in the league, but we did not want that to affect our cup performances because we want to do well in the cup.”

Hammell insists he does not pay attention to outside noise, but he was pleased to see his off-form side avoid a cup upset against their Championship hosts after recent signing Mikael Mandron marked his first start for the club with a double.

“I genuinely do not look at anything other people are saying,” when asked about the pressure going into the game.

“We know we are not doing as well as we should be. People thought they would maybe look at Motherwell, because we might get beat (at Arbroath) and it would increase any pressure around us, but I don’t look at that.

“I put more pressure on myself than anyone on the outside ever could. We knew Arbroath would have a go at us, but if you had offered me that the game would play out as it did I would have taken it.”

Meanwhile, Motherwell’s hopes of getting Matt Penney back for the remainder of the season have been dashed after the Ipswich left-back joined Charlton on loan at the weekend.

The 24-year-old was a key man for the Steelmen during a loan stint in the first half of the campaign but returned to Portman Road during the week upon the expiry of his deal. Well had hoped they might be able to secure his return to Fir Park, but he has instead joined the Addicks.