Bruno Guimaraes disappointment with draw at Palace shows Newcastle have changed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Bruno Guimaraes disappointment with draw at Palace shows Newcastle have changed

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 3:42 pm
Bruno Guimaraes has noticed a change in attitude towards his Newcastle side (Mike Egerton/PA)
Bruno Guimaraes has noticed a change in attitude towards his Newcastle side (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bruno Guimaraes has noticed a shift in the way other clubs treat Newcastle amid the Magpies’ meteoric rise up the Premier League table.

Saturday’s goalless draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park ensured his side extended their unbeaten run to 15 games and moved into third place, at least until the conclusion of Manchester United’s trip to Arsenal on Sunday.

Patrick Vieira’s 12th-placed Eagles will likely be content to have picked up a point in a contest largely dominated by the visitors, but the Magpies midfielder was adamant his side expected more of themselves.

“It’s hard to say this but I think Crystal Palace is happy with the 0-0,” Guimaraes told NUFC TV.  “We are not. So we know that mentally (things have changed). I remember the other teams, the other people said when you play to Newcastle it’s three points and now the other teams like to draw with you, so we changed a lot, this club, and I am happy.”

That Guimaraes even featured on Saturday was a shock to many. The Brazil international left the pitch in tears during last Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Fulham after he appeared to have sustained an ankle injury in the first half.

It turned out to be less serious than initially suspected, with the 25-year-old able to play the full 90 minutes against Palace.

“I was afraid at the beginning but I think it was good. It wasn’t one of my best games but it was good to be back on the pitch again,” he said.

Newcastle next travel to Southampton for then first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final, where they have a chance of moving one step closer to their first major trophy in nearly 68 years.

The Magpies beat Manchester City 3-1 to hoist the FA Cup in 1955, though they did claim the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2006.

“The first (leg) for me is the most important,” said Guimaraes. “We need to go there to play with the ball, without the ball, how difficult to play there. The pitch is not St James’ Park so it’s different to play, but I think our fans go there and they stay behind us through this game. That could be one of the important games in the club history I think.

“It’s a great opportunity. I know how long Newcastle have not won anything, so I know this game is going to be very important for us, so it’s play this game like a final.”

Palace boss Vieira, meanwhile, was impressed by the resilience of his Eagles in the third match of a difficult week against tough competition, having already lost 1-0 to Chelsea and drawn 1-1 with Manchester United midweek.

“You always want more,” he said. “But at the same time we have to realise against the teams that we played. We played Chelsea, we played United and we played Newcastle. Those three teams are in a different level.

“It was important for us to always try to compete as best we can against those teams, and I think we did well, and we got the points that I strongly believe that we deserve.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented