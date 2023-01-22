Owner Farhad Moshiri not fooling Kevin Campbell as pressure mounts at Everton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Owner Farhad Moshiri not fooling Kevin Campbell as pressure mounts at Everton

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 4:24 pm
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, pictured, has been called “foolish” by former striker Kevin Campbell (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton owner Farhad Moshiri, pictured, has been called “foolish” by former striker Kevin Campbell (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has called out the “foolishness” of club owner Farhad Moshiri after he distanced himself from a decision on the future of manager Frank Lampard.

The 2-0 defeat at fellow strugglers West Ham was a ninth loss in 12 Premier League matches, from which the Toffees have taken just five points, and left them second-bottom in the table.

Moshiri, attending his first match in 15 months, was asked after the game at the London Stadium whether it was time for Lampard to be sacked after almost a year at the club.

“I can’t comment. It’s not my decision,” he told Sky Sports.

The response was met with bewilderment from fans and former players alike, especially after a couple of weeks ago Moshiri had said he has sacked previous managers off the back of adverse reaction from supporters.

Former defender Alan Stubbs, who has been an outspoken critic of the current situation at his old club, wrote on Twitter: “It’s not my decision” Who’s is it then, enlighten us Agents, his mate, kit man’s, chef, media??????”

Ex-Toffees striker Campbell replied to his former team-mate: “I can’t believe all this foolishness! We all know the buck stops with the owner Stubbsy!”

Irrespective of the owner’s apparent inertia, Lampard’s job continues to hang by a thread as a first relegation since 1951 looms large.

The former Derby and Chelsea boss has won just nine and lost 21 of his 38 matches since taking over from Rafael Benitez at the end of January 2022.

Since the start of last year, Everton have lost seven of their nine league games against teams starting the day in the relegation zone, including each of the last four.

Lampard has said previously he did not expect the club to be much better off than last season when they managed to avoid relegation in the penultimate game of the campaign.

After defeat to West Ham he pointed to the gradual decline at Goodison since 2015 and stressed that, especially now working under severe financial constraints, there was no quick fix.

“It’s a big job. I knew that when I came in as we were already looking at a relegation battle,” he told BBC Sport.

Everton manager Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard’s job as Everton manager hangs by a thread (Victoria Jones/PA)

“I don’t think when you’ve made steps downwards over the years it is a case of being able to turn that instantly, that’s naive.

“History moves and there is nothing in this league which gives you a right to do anything. We have seen huge football clubs go down and come back up.

“It is all about the moment and how you try to move forward as a club and if you don’t do that then you will come into tough times.

“It’s maybe normal we are fighting again. It is impossible for me to jump into the future. There a long time to go this season and we have to try to turn the corner.”

