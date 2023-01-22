Lawrence Shankland hits 20-goal mark and sees red as Hearts earn cup win at Hibs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Lawrence Shankland hits 20-goal mark and sees red as Hearts earn cup win at Hibs

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 4:27 pm
Lawrence Shankland (left) scored Hearts’ second goal (Jane Barlow/PA)
Lawrence Shankland (left) scored Hearts’ second goal (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lawrence Shankland hit his 20th goal of the season – before being sent off in stoppage time – as rampant Hearts moved into the fifth round of the Scottish Cup with their second 3-0 win over Edinburgh rivals Hibernian this month.

Three weeks after romping to victory over the Hibees in the league at Tynecastle, Robbie Neilson’s side did so again across the city at Easter Road through goals from Josh Ginnelly, Shankland and Toby Sibbick.

Shankland’s 72nd-minute strike – which knocked the stuffing out of a spirited Hibs side – meant he became the first Hearts player to hit 20 goals in a campaign since John Robertson in 1991-92. However, the shine was slightly taken off the Jambos captain’s day when a foul on Rocky Bushiri earned him a second yellow card.

Hibs made three changes to the side that started last weekend’s 2-2 draw with Dundee United as new signing James Jeggo, Marijan Cabraja and Chris Cadden took over from Will Fish, Kyle Magennis and the suspended Joe Newell.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson sent out the same XI that started Wednesday’s 5-0 win over Aberdeen.

Hibs started strongly and threatened in the fourth minute when Ryan Porteous’s through ball sent Elie Youan racing towards goal and Hearts wing-back Michael Smith almost turned it into his own net as he slid in to knock it behind.

From the resulting corner, which goalkeeper Zander Clark dropped, hooked the ball over the bar from 10 yards out.

The Hibees were desperately unfortunate not to go ahead in the sixth minute when Josh Campbell flicked an Aiden McGeady cross off the post from close range.

Two minutes later, Shankland had his side’s first attempt of the match after spinning on to Alex Cochrane’s throw-in but his strike from 25 yards out ran harmlessly wide.

The Jambos went ahead in the 10th minute when Ginnelly pounced to rasp in a ferocious low strike from 12 yards out after Robert Snodgrass’ inswinging free-kick from the right was only partially cleared by the Hibs defence.

Despite being a goal behind, the hosts continued to look the more threatening side and McGeady almost conjured an equaliser in the 21st minute when he drove into the Hearts box and saw his angled shot beaten behind by Clark.

McGeady then cut in from the left and crossed to the back post, where Campbell headed agonisingly wide.

Hearts had a good chance to double their lead in the 35th when Cochrane squared the ball across the box to his fellow wing-back Smith but the Northern Irishman’s low left-footed shot was well saved by David Marshall.

At the other end, Chris Cadden saw a powerful goal-bound shot from inside the box charged down by James Hill as Hibs tried to find the equaliser their first-half play would have merited.

Shankland then pinged a speculative effort just wide from 25 yards a minute before the break.

The Hearts skipper threatened with a couple of strikes from outside the box in the early stages of the second half.

Hibs remained a threat though and Cadden had a fierce drive from the edge of the 18-yard area pushed away by Clark in the 61st minute.

Hearts eventually put daylight between the teams in the 72nd minute when Shankland thumped in an emphatic low finish from just inside the box after playing a one-two with substitute Stephen Humphrys.

Shankland’s afternoon ended on a sour note when he was shown a second yellow for a stoppage-time foul on Bushiri, but 10-man Hearts still managed to add a third when centre-back Sibbick raced onto a through ball from Humphrys and chipped the ball beyond Marshall.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented