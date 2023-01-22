Shankland joins Hearts club and Rangers roll on – 5 things from Scottish Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shankland joins Hearts club and Rangers roll on – 5 things from Scottish Cup

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 6:28 pm
Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland (left) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal against Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)
Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland (left) celebrates scoring their side’s second goal against Hibernian (Jane Barlow/PA)

Holders Rangers and rivals Celtic enjoyed relatively comfortable progress to the last 16 of the Scottish Cup, while last year’s runners-up Hearts continued their Edinburgh derby dominance by eliminating Hibernian.

St Mirren scraped past Dundee on penalties, leaving Ross County as the only top-flight side to be knocked out by lower-league opponents.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at five talking points from Scottish Cup fourth-round weekend.

Lethal Lawrence Shankland joins Hearts 20 club

Lawrence Shankland
Lawrence Shankland was on the scoresheet again (Jane Barlow/PA)

Lawrence Shankland scored his first goal for Hearts away to Hibs in August and it seemed inevitable in the days leading up to Sunday’s Scottish Cup clash with the Hibees that he would hit the landmark 20 at the same venue. His clinical 72nd-minute strike in front of 3,800 delirious Hearts supporters in the away end was one of which John Robertson – the last Jambos striker to net 20 in a season 31 years ago – would be proud.

Michael Beale’s unbeaten run continues thanks to unlikely scorer

Rangers’ narrow 1-0 win over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park took the Light Blues into the last 16 of the Scottish Cup. The holders needed Borna Barisic’s first Gers goal in almost two years and his first from open play for the Ibrox club to make the difference. It was another patchy performance from Beale’s side but once again, as he battles with injuries while searching for new faces, the result was positive. The former QPR boss has won eight and drawn one of his nine games since taking over from Giovanni van Bronckhorst in November and he is confident of adding new recruits this week.

VAR overstepping the mark?

The new technology was meant to correct ‘clear and obvious’ errors when it was introduced in Scottish football three months ago but a penalty award for Celtic against Morton took everyone in the stadium by surprise. Footage showed Liel Abada’s shot hit off Jack Baird’s foot and spun off the hand of Efe Ambrose whose arm appeared to be behind his back and not making him unnaturally bigger, nor was the ball going anywhere near goal. Video assistant Craig Napier decided it was an obvious error and referee Kevin Clancy ultimately pointed to the spot. “VAR is killing football,” claimed Ton boss Dougie Imrie.

Jamie Langfield knows his stuff

The St Mirren goalkeeping coach handed some useful information to Trevor Carson ahead of his side’s penalty shoot-out against Dundee, telling the Northern Ireland international which way to dive for each opponent. Carson saved all three of Dundee’s penalties to take the Buddies through.

Beleaguered County down on their luck

Rangers v Ross County – cinch Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Malky Mackay’s Ross County are struggling (Steve Welsh/PA)

Three points adrift at the foot of the cinch Premiership and now Ross County are the only top-flight club to have fallen at the first hurdle of the Scottish Cup to lower-league opponents after losing on penalties to Championship strugglers Hamilton. Malky Mackay’s side are in a rut and could desperately do with a result against relegation rivals Kilmarnock next weekend.

