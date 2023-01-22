Arsenal retain five-point lead over Manchester City after last-gasp home win

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eddie Nketiah struck in the closing moments against Manchester United to claim a dramatic 3-2 victory for Premier League leaders Arsenal, who retained a five-point advantage over Manchester City as a result of their late winner.

City had earlier seen off Wolves 3-0, with the prolific Erling Haaland netting a fourth hat-trick of the season.

That put the ball in the Gunners’ court and they were tied 2-2 against United in an entertaining encounter that looked like costing them some of their advantage at the summit.

Nketiah’s improvised finish was the difference between the sides (John Walton/PA)

Nketiah had earlier equalised after Marcus Rashford’s fine drive took his post-World Cup tally to nine goals in as many games. Bukayo Saka put the hosts ahead in the second half, before Lisandro Martinez opened his Red Devils account with a looping header.

That looked to be enough to secure a point but, with time ticking, Nketiah’s improvised finish – flicking out his right boot and turning home Martin Odegaard’s deflected shot from close range – sparked joyous celebrations.

Earlier, City made it back-to-back wins as Haaland took his season’s total to a remarkable 31.

Haaland put a lethargic start to bed when his header put City in front five minutes before the interval and he made no mistake from the penalty spot early in the second half. He made it three soon afterwards and left the field with just over an hour gone.

Leeds shared a goalless draw with visiting Brentford which took the home side’s winless league run to six games, nudging them above West Ham and into 15th place but also keeping them just one point above the relegation zone.

Brentford’s David Raya was the busier goalkeeper, and stopped Willy Gnonto when he had the best chance of the game, but there was restlessness among the Elland Road crowd as manager Jesse Marsch kept record signing Georginio Rutter on the bench.