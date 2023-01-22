Lotte Wubben-Moy puts money behind bar for Arsenal fans after WSL postponement

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy dug into her own pockets to help soothe any frustration felt by fans following the postponement of her side’s Women’s Super League match at Brighton.

The evening clash at the Broadfield Stadium was one of three WSL fixtures to fall foul of a frozen pitch on Sunday after being called off following an afternoon inspection.

Tottenham’s home match with Leicester at Brisbane Road was also postponed, while the game between Chelsea and Liverpool at Kingsmeadow was abandoned six minutes after kicking off.

To anyone at the New Moon Pub in Crawley … @ArsenalWomenSC I have put some money behind the bar for you all. Get a cranberry juice and crisps on me. Enjoy the men’s game. Sorry about our postponed game. Changes need to be made. They will be made. In the meantime, stay hydrated. — Lotte (@lottewubbenmoy) January 22, 2023

Wubben-Moy was one of a host of leading WSL figures to call for changes to be made in the women’s game following the postponements, such as installing undersoil heating at grounds.

However, the 24-year-old England international also took immediate matters into her own hands to help compensate members of the Arsenal Women Supporters Club.

She said had left money behind the bar at The New Moon pub in Crawley for fans to enjoy during the Premier League showdown between Arsenal and Manchester United – a match the Gunners won 3-2.

