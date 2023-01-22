Matthew Fisher looked to Australia for inspiration to build more muscular body

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Matthew Fisher looked to Australia for inspiration to build more muscular body

By Press Association
January 22, 2023, 11:27 pm
Matthew Fisher has bulked up using Australian rivals as inspiration (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Matthew Fisher has bulked up using Australian rivals as inspiration (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England seamer Matthew Fisher has revealed how he looked to Australia for inspiration as he rebuilt a more muscular body during his latest rehabilitation.

The Yorkshireman made his Test debut in Barbados last March, taking a wicket with his second delivery in international cricket, only to suffer a stress fracture of the lower back in his first county game of the summer.

That led to yet another injury lay-off for a 25-year-old who has seen more than his share of treatment tables over the years, but he worked his way back to make his comeback in the final game of the season.

He will step things up when he heads to Sri Lanka with England Lions later this week, where he will debut a newly bulked up physique – a change he sought in partial response to his fitness issues.

“Looking in a mirror I just thought ‘I don’t look as robust as some players I’ve seen this winter and maybe that’s something to look at’,” he said.

“It’s not about just putting on weight, I wanted to put on muscle that’s going to help me be stronger…to be able to withstand the bowling action. I’ve gone from 86 kilos to 91 but my skin folds are very similar, so it’s muscle. I feel a lot stronger now. I think I look more like a man rather than a boy.”

And Fisher is not afraid to admit that he set his sights on England’s biggest rivals for his new template.

“After that first game when I got injured, I basically said to our strength and conditioning coach ‘I want you to make me look like an Australian fast bowler’,” he recalled.

“They all seem to look solid. (Pat) Cummins, (Josh) Hazlewood, (Mitch) Starc…they all look pretty strong. So I was like: ‘try and make me look like them’. I ate loads that first three months. It’s good for your back to eat loads because it’s good for healing.

“Sometimes in our sport we think too much about skin folds, a lot of lads get anxiety about being slim enough, but it was a point where my goal was to put muscle on. All throughout the summer, the coaches at Yorkshire and some of the players were like ‘bloody hell, you look massive’.”

Fisher’s promotion to the Test team alongside Lancashire’s Saqib Mahmood – who has also had a stress fracture to contend with – came after James Anderson and Stuart Broad were surprisingly axed in the Caribbean.

The decorated duo returned in the summer, playing their part as the new leadership team of Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum revitalised a struggling side to the tune of nine wins in 10 matches.

Bowling at Australia's David Warner is already on Fisher's mind.
Bowling at Australia’s David Warner is already on Fisher’s mind (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Breaking back in to a winning unit during an Ashes year is no easy feat, but it is one Fisher allows himself to aim for.

“That is my biggest driving force because you never want to have just one cap,” he said.

“In the back of my mind, I have got the confidence that I know I can get back there. I’ve got time. I’m only just 25. If I stay fit, I know what I can do and I know I’ll achieve what I want if I do stay fit.

“There’s been indoor sessions where I am visualising bowling at (Australia opener) David Warner, so it’s definitely in my mind. But in terms of it being a goal of mine this summer, it’s not like on my wall or anything. If that happens, it happens.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented