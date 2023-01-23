Manchester United to take on Aston Villa in WSL clash at Old Trafford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Manchester United will return to Old Trafford in March when they face West Ham in the Barclays Women’s Super League.

The fixture on Saturday, March 25 will be United’s first women’s match of the year at Old Trafford, where Marc Skinner’s side have a 100 per cent record.

Skinner told the club’s official website: “Our entire group of players and staff are extremely excited to perform in front of our incredible fans at Old Trafford, for the second time this season.

See you again soon, Old Trafford 🫶#MUWomen || #WSL — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) January 23, 2023

“As the women’s game continues to grow, we are delighted that this great football club remains at the heart of it and offer another wonderful opportunity for fans – both old and new – to experience a Manchester United Women’s game on the biggest stage.”

United beat Everton 3-1 in March and Aston Villa 5-0 last month in their two previous WSL games at Old Trafford, while their recent 6-0 home win against Liverpool was watched by a record crowd of 7,666 at Leigh Sports Village.

Skinner’s side are currently top of the WSL table, above Chelsea on goal difference, after Sunday’s 1-0 win at Reading.