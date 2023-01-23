Courtney Lawes major Six Nations doubt as England injury crisis worsens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Courtney Lawes major Six Nations doubt as England injury crisis worsens

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:20 pm
Courtney Lawes (centre) is an injury doubt for the Six Nations while club colleague David Ribbans (right) has been added to the 36-man squad (Joe Giddens/PA)
Courtney Lawes (centre) is an injury doubt for the Six Nations while club colleague David Ribbans (right) has been added to the 36-man squad (Joe Giddens/PA)

Courtney Lawes has become a major doubt for England’s Six Nations opener against Scotland as Steve Borthwick contends with a mounting casualty list that includes an escalating crisis at hooker.

In the latest setback to an injury-hit season, Lawes incurred calf damage during Northampton’s clash with La Rochelle on Saturday and undergoes a scan on Monday.

The 33-year-old flanker missed the autumn because of concussion before his comeback was further delayed by a glute injury and now one of England’s two vice-captains will miss at least one week of training.

Although yet to be ruled out of the Calcutta Cup at Twickenham on February 4, Lawes’ prospects are looking bleak, leading to David Ribbans’ promotion into the 36-man squad that gathers on Monday night.

New England head coach Steve Borthwick is facing a mounting injury list
New England head coach Steve Borthwick is facing a mounting injury list (John Walton/PA)

George McGuigan could also miss the opener because of a knee injury, placing strain on England’s resources at hooker in the wake of the concussion sustained by Jamie George while on Saracens duty against Edinburgh on Sunday.

George will undergo the return to play protocols and, with Luke Cowan-Dickie missing at least the start of the Six Nations because of an ankle injury, the options in the number two jersey are dwindling.

“Both Courtney and George are undergoing scans today (Monday) and are seeing specialists for the results of those scans as soon as possible,” Borthwick said at the tournament’s launch in central London.

“Then we will have a full understanding of the extent of their injuries and their plans thereafter.

“Both are out of training this week. That’s definite but they are not necessarily out of training for next week.

“Clearly neither injury looked good but what I’d rather do is get the full information and then make a plan.

“Jamie was good after the game but he now follows the return to play protocols.”

Tom Dunn of Bath fills the vacancy in the squad created by McGuigan’s knee issue with uncapped rookie Jack Walker the only other hooker in the squad.

In addition, versatile back Elliot Daly and prop Mako Vunipola are struggling with respective hamstring and foot problems and are awaiting medical assessment.

“The game against Scotland is a week on Saturday so there is plenty of water to go under the bridge between now and then,” Borthwick said.

“We’ve got a good squad and players who are desperate for the opportunity. Whenever there is a setback it opens up an opportunity for somebody else.

“Players have got to grab those opportunities with both hands and not let go. You need a squad where players are competing for places.

“We’ve got to build greater depth. These opportunities allow players to show they can be Test players.”

