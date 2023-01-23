Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ‘good to go’ for Six Nations after facial injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton ‘good to go’ for Six Nations after facial injury

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 12:22 pm
Johnny Sexton is fit to lead Ireland at he Six Nations (John Walton/PA)
Captain Johnny Sexton joked that a cheekbone problem was the best facial injury to suffer as he declared himself fit for Ireland’s Guinness Six Nations opener against Wales.

The influential fly-half underwent surgery early this month following a collision with Connacht’s Jarrad Butler while playing for Leinster on New Year’s Day.

Sexton missed his province’s last three games, including Heineken Champions Cup victories over Gloucester and former club Racing 92, and has been training in a face mask.

Johnny Sexton
Johnny Sexton suffered the injury playing for Leinster (Brian Lawless/PA)

But the 37-year-old expects to be involved when the world’s number one side launch their campaign in Cardiff on February 4.

“(I’m) good to go; I was training last week, just had a funny face mask on,” said Sexton.

“Keep that on this week in training and it comes off next week, so good to go next week.

“At the time the European games were at the forefront of my mind. When you figure out you’re not going to be able to play in them, the Six Nations then (comes to mind).

“But from early doors, the surgeon and the doctor they were fine and just said it’s probably the best injury to have on your face, so that was nice to know!

“If you could pick one bone, pick that one.”

Sexton will be 38 by the time of this year’s World Cup in France but remains Ireland’s undisputed first-choice number 10 going into the championship.

Ross Byrne and Jack Crowley have been selected in reserve, with Joey Carbery a shock omission from Andy Farrell’s 37-man squad.

Head coach Farrell said all of his fly-halves have room for improvement as he explained Carbery’s absence.

“I understand it because it’s not as though he’s been playing poorly, his form has been pretty good,” he said of the surprise which greeted his decision to drop the Munster man.

“But there’s been a bit of feedback, like we do with a lot of players who didn’t make the squad, and Joey understands that.

“Ross Byrne has been getting feedback for the last couple of years and couldn’t get in the room.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is looking for more from all of his fly-halves (Niall Carson/PA)

“He’s improved on things we’ve been asking of him, so he gets the chance to see whether he can convert to the international stage, he’s earned the right to be able to do that

“And 100 per cent Joey will be working away hard to get back in.

“Everyone has some improvement in them; Johnny is top of the tree as far as his career is concerned but he’ll be the first to tell you he’s got things to work on, so everyone has.

“It’s a great place for us to be. A little bit of depth, a little bit of competition, people fighting to be part of this Irish squad.”

