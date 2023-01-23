Scott Baldwin in line for Wales Six Nations recall after five-year absence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scott Baldwin in line for Wales Six Nations recall after five-year absence

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 2:42 pm
Scott Baldwin could be called into Wales’ Six Nations squad (David Davies/PA)
Scott Baldwin could be called into Wales’ Six Nations squad (David Davies/PA)

Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin looks set for a Wales squad recall more than five years after his last Test match appearance.

The 34-year-old former Harlequins and Worcester forward is on stand-by replace his Ospreys colleague Dewi Lake.

Lake suffered a knee injury during Ospreys’ thrilling Heineken Champions Cup victory over Leicester on Friday.

Ospreys and Wales hooker Dewi Lake
Dewi Lake suffered a knee injury during Ospreys’ Champions Cup victory over Leicester (David Davies/PA)

And while Wales head coach Warren Gatland is awaiting a full update, it seems likely that Lake will miss at least the start of this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship, which Wales kick off against Ireland on February 4.

Compounding Wales’ hooking position problems is an injury to Ryan Elias, and Baldwin now appears on course to join Ken Owens and Bradley Roberts in the squad.

Baldwin won the last of his 34 caps against Samoa in 2017.

“Dewi is probably going to be (out) injured. We are just waiting on an update, but it does not look good,” said Gatland, speaking at the Six Nations launch in London.

“If he is ruled out, we will bring in Scott Baldwin.

“It’s disappointing for Dewi. But if you are are going to get an injury it is probably the best time to get it now.

“Hopefully, then he recovers in time to potentially be selected later on in the year.”

Gatland is at the Wales helm for a second time, with his previous reign between 2008 and 2019 highlighted by four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams and two World Cup semi-final appearances.

He has appointed three newcomers to his coaching staff in Alex King, Mike Forshaw and Jonathan Thomas, with Ireland’s Cardiff visit being followed by Scotland at Murrayfield a week later, and then England at home on February 25.

Gatland added: “The key is keeping things simple.

“We have got a short amount of preparation, so it is making sure we start on the basics, we are all consistent as coaches and there is clarity within the squad in terms of knowing our roles and everything.

“There have been some excellent performances in the last three years. Wales won the Six Nations in 2021 and beat South Africa away from home for the first time.

“I think what they will be disappointed with is that they have probably been a bit inconsistent in terms of performances and results.

“We are going to be really positive in the way we play, but we have got to be smart as well.

Wales captain Ken Owens
Scarlets forward Ken Owens will captain Wales in this season’s Six Nations (John Walton/PA)

“I think the Six Nations is the best tournament in the world, from an historical point of view, and for us it is when points are at stake. It is incredibly important.”

And skipper Owens said: “They (Ireland) are ranked number one in the world for a reason. It is a huge challenge.

“We have got a decent record against them at the Principality Stadium, and it’s exciting. There is plenty of experience in the squad, and a huge opportunity for the younger players.”

