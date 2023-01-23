Nathan Jones aims to replicate what Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nathan Jones aims to replicate what Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 3:24 pm
Nathan Jones’ Southampton face Newcastle in the Carabao Cup (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Southampton boss Nathan Jones wants to replicate what Eddie Howe has done at Newcastle.

Saints host Howe’s in-form side in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final on Tuesday.

Both managers have had remarkably similar career paths, Jones enjoying lower-league success with Luton and Howe at Bournemouth, either side of disappointing spells at Stoke and Burnley respectively.

Howe is now flying high in third place in the Premier League despite largely relying on the players he inherited in what was a struggling team.

“I’ve lots of admiration for Eddie as a human being and as a coach and manager he is proving he can build something, he can take setbacks and then he can go to a Premier League club and do well,” said Jones.

“Our careers have lots of parallels and I have spoken to him a few times. If I can get anywhere near him I will be delighted.

“That’s what I have to do here. That’s what I’ve been brought in to do, to develop players to be better than what others thought they could be or the levels they were playing at previously.

“That’s what coaching is, that’s what man management is and we’ve got players who have bought into everything.

“I’ve got to make sure I give them a structure and keep on to them so they keep sticking to the game plan, sticking to the structure so they improve individually and we improve as a team.”

Jones has recalled Poland centre-half Jan Bednarek from his loan spell at Aston Villa.

“We felt we needed a bit more experience in there, because we’ve got some young centre-halves, some in their first season in the Premier League,” Jones added  at his pre-match press conference.

“We could have gone out and signed someone new and left Jan but as someone who knows the players, someone who knows the building, someone that has played in an aggressive team before, we felt it was a logical one.”

January signings Mislav Orsic and Charly Alcaraz are also in the frame for the first leg.

