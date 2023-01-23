Frank’s failure? What went wrong at Everton.

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Frank’s failure? What went wrong at Everton.

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 3:54 pm Updated: January 23, 2023, 4:00 pm
Frank Lampard has been sacked after less than a year in charge at Everton (Steven Paston/PA)
Frank Lampard’s sacking leaves relegation-threatened Everton looking for an eighth permanent manager in less than seven years.

There appears to be no stand-out candidate to replace him but whoever it is faces a difficult task with the team next-bottom of the Premier League having won just once in the last 14 matches in all competitions.

The PA news agency looks at how Everton are in this position.

Why has Lampard gone?

It is stating the obvious really but three wins all season, nine defeats in the last 12 league matches and a total of 35 points from his 38 Premier League games since taking over almost a year ago tells its own story. The club is mired in a second successive fight against the drop and a first relegation since 1951 looks a real threat.

He has not even been in charge for a year, what has gone wrong?

Rafael Benitez
Lampard took over a difficult situation after Rafael Benitez’s short-term reign (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lampard inherited a mess from the hugely unpopular former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez but having taken over a team in 16th place and four points above the relegation zone last January they have gone further backwards. But the problems run deeper than that as the downward decline has been gathering pace since 2015.

How have things got worse? Lampard was supposed to be the antidote to 200 days of Benitez blues.

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin receives treatment
More injuries to Dominic Calvert-Lewin have compounded Everton’s problems (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Recruitment has been an underlying issue for several years and it has been no different under Lampard. With Dominic Calvert-Lewin missing a large chunk of last season – and the sale of top scorer Richarlison in the summer – the need for a new striker was imperative. However, spending £15million on Brighton’s Neal Maupay (27 goals in 115 Premier League appearances) never looked the answer and £20m on relegated Burnley winger Dwight McNeil (nine goals and 18 assists in 152 Premier League games) appeared a luxury purchase they did not need. They were interested in Blackburn’s Ben Brereton-Diaz but put off by the £15m valuation for a player in the final year of his contract. Another injury to Calvert-Lewin, restricting him to just 11 games, compounded the issue. Everton wanted Danny Ings in the January window but Financial Fair Play restrictions meant they could not sanction the £12m up-front fee. Even savvy signings Conor Coady (on loan) and James Tarkowski (free) appear to be feeling the pressure.

How much is Lampard to blame?

Frank Lampard
Lampard struggled to find a settled formation or style and looked increasingly incapable of dealing with Everton’s situation (Steven Paston/PA)

His admission earlier this month he did not expect the team to improve much on last season’s penultimate-game escape from relegation was both damning and alarming to supporters. Even after almost a year in charge Lampard had no settled formation and defined style and as results got worse the 44-year-old, with limited experience at Derby and Chelsea, looked increasingly out of his depth.

So fans will be happy he has gone?

Yes and no. Lampard is viewed as being symptomatic of the club’s wider problems in being a poor choice in a long list of bad decisions. Supporters are more angry with the club’s board – particularly long-serving chairman Bill Kenwright and chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale – for what they perceive as years of mismanagement which has wasted the significant financial investment (£500m-plus on players and the building of a new stadium) by owner Farhad Moshiri.

What happens now?

Sean Dyche
Is former Burnley manager Sean Dyche the answer to Everton’s problems? (Mike Egerton/PA)

Get a new manager in fast. There was more than a fortnight between their last sacking and appointment and it was embarrassingly played out in public with short-listed interviewee Vitor Pereira going on television to unsuccessfully stake his credentials after vociferous objections from fans. Unfortunately the list of options is not particularly inspiring and with no established philosophy within the club and questions remaining as to whether director of football Kevin Thelwell, Moshiri or Kenwright is making the decision there needs to be clarity of thought at the top of the club both for the present and the future. Also, having reached the third week of the transfer window without making a signing there needs to be additions to the squad and preferably not a deadline-day dash like 12 months ago.

