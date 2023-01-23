Group calls for Everton owner to ‘take urgent and radical steps to stop the rot’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Group calls for Everton owner to ‘take urgent and radical steps to stop the rot’

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 4:36 pm
An Everton protest group have called on owner Farhad Moshiri to take decisive action following Frank Lampard’s departure (Zac Goodwin/PA)
An Everton protest group have called on owner Farhad Moshiri to take decisive action following Frank Lampard's departure (Zac Goodwin/PA)

A fans group which organised a protest against Everton’s board has called for owner Farhad Moshiri to “take radical steps to stop the rot”.

The billionaire is looking for an eighth permanent manager in almost seven years since taking control at Goodison Park.

A protest has already taken place against the existing members of the board remaining in position and another is planned at the club’s next home game against Premier League leaders Arsenal on February 4.

However, Lampard’s departure has prompted the NSNOW group, which is being backed by more than 67 fan and social media groups plus 21 official supporter clubs, to make another plea to Moshiri.

“Nothing tells the story of Everton’s mismanagement under the current owner and board more than the fact we now need to appoint our eighth ‘permanent’ manager since 2016,” said a statement.

“The chaos and dysfunction within Everton’s leadership has got us into this position. The owner needs to take urgent and radical steps to stop the rot. Or sell to someone who will.

“We wish Frank all the best personally. His replacement needs to be appointed by Kevin Thelwell (Everton’s director of football) and football experts, not the owner and board.

“This is the first step in changing our club.”

