Todd Cantwell becomes Michael Beale’s first signing as Rangers manager

Michael Beale has completed his first signing as Rangers manager by bringing in Todd Cantwell from Norwich.

Rangers say the 24-year-old has signed a “long-term deal”.

The versatile attacking player made 129 appearances for Norwich, winning two Championship titles and playing in the Premier League.

Cantwell also helped Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League during a loan spell last season and had a temporary stint at Fortuna Sittard in the Netherlands earlier in his career.

Cantwell told Rangers TV: “I am delighted and I feel very proud. This is obviously a massive football club and I am delighted to get going and to get started.

“This is a massive club and there is a massive responsibility when you sign for Rangers to be the player that the fans want to see.

“They want to see a player that works hard and a player that can win them games which is very important and that is something I am hoping I can bring.”

Beale added: “I am extremely happy to welcome Todd to Rangers. He is a player that is fully aligned to our playing style and we believe he will be a key player for the club in the coming seasons.

“I am looking forward to working with him on the pitch this week and integrating him into our fantastic football club.”