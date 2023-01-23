Benfica striker Henrique Araujo joins Watford on loan

Watford have announced the signing of striker Henrique Araujo on loan until the end of the season from Benfica.
The 21-year-old came through the Benfica youth ranks and has featured in both the Champions League and Portuguese top flight this season.
Portugal Under-21 international Araujo scored in the 6-1 victory against Maccabi Haifa as Benfica secured a place in the last 16.
The move is subject to international clearance as Watford manager Slaven Bilic looks to strengthen a squad which currently sit third in the Sky Bet Championship table.