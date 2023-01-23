Blackpool sign defender Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Blackpool have completed the signing of defender Charlie Goode on loan from Brentford for the remainder of the season.

Centre-back Goode, 27, had made a loan switch to Sheffield United in January 2022, but the move was cut short after just two Sky Bet Championship appearances because of a knee injury.

Goode joined the Bees from Northampton in August 2020, helping the squad to promotion and made six Premier League appearances last season.

New Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy could hand Goode his Seasiders debut in the FA Cup fourth-round tie against Southampton.

“It’s good to finally get this all done and I’m looking forward to the second half of the season,” Goode said on Blackpool’s club website.

“Like any move, you’re always pleased to finally have it confirmed, particularly as this is something that has been spoken about for a few weeks.

“I can’t wait to get out there and help the boys as best I can over the course of the next few months.”