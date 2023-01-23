Six of the best from Tottenham’s joint-record goal-scorer Harry Kane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six of the best from Tottenham’s joint-record goal-scorer Harry Kane

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 9:24 pm
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA).
Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Tottenham (Adam Davy/PA).

Harry Kane has become Tottenham’s joint-record goal-scorer after netting for the 266th time for his boyhood club.

The England captain scored against Fulham to draw level with Jimmy Greaves, whose tally had stood outright for more than 50 years.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of Kane’s best efforts in a Tottenham shirt.

Chelsea, January 2015

Harry Kane
Harry Kane scored a superb individual goal in Tottenham’s 5-3 win over Chelsea in 2015 (Adam Davy/PA)

The match that saw Kane truly announce himself on the Premier League stage. A brace against Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea, who had only lost once all season, made the football world take note and it was the first goal by the Spurs striker that got the ball rolling. Receiving possession on the left, Kane cut inside Cesc Fabregas, held off Oscar and rifled into the bottom corner from 25 yards to help inspire a 5-3 win.

Arsenal, March 2016

Having by now dispelled talk of being a one-season wonder, Kane produced a beauty against Tottenham’s biggest rivals during a 2015-16 campaign where his goals helped Mauricio Pochettino’s side launch an ultimately unsuccessful title challenge. Dele Alli’s backheel allowed Kane space and he curled over David Ospina from a tight angle by the edge of the area before he whipped off the plastic mask he was wearing to protect his broken nose.

Everton, March 2017

One of Kane’s final goals at White Hart Lane. The forward turned away from Ashley Williams, outmuscled Idrissa Gueye and unleased a 30-yard bullet that left Joel Robles with no chance. It contributed towards the striker winning a second consecutive Premier League Golden Boot and Spurs finishing runners-up behind Chelsea.

Juventus, July 2019

Only a friendly but Kane followed in the footsteps of his idol David Beckham, who also played for Ridgeway Rovers and attended Chingford Foundation School, when he scored from the halfway line. In an International Champions Cup fixture with Juventus, Lucas Moura disposed Adrien Rabiot and, without even looking, Kane unleashed a first-time shot from just inside the opposition’s half that sailed over the hapless ex-Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny in the third minute of added time in Singapore.

Burnley, December 2019

Kane produced another long-range stunner in one of his final goals before the coronavirus pandemic forced the season to pause. Son Heung-min laid the ball off to his strike partner and Kane let fly from 30 yards with a dipping, swerving strike that left international team-mate Nick Pope with no chance.

Crystal Palace, March 2021

Harry Kane
Kane scored in a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace in 2021 (Julian Finney/PA)

Kane enjoyed a memorable 2020-21 season and was at his vintage best in an emphatic 4-1 win over Crystal Palace during the behind-closed-doors era. Two assists were followed up with a stunning chipped finish over Vicente Guaita from outside the area, one of 23 goals he scored in the Premier League during the campaign. It earned Kane a third Golden Boot win and his tally of 14 assists saw him become the first player to win both the Premier League Golden Boot and Playmaker of the Season awards.

