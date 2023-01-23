Harry Kane v Jimmy Greaves: How Tottenham’s joint record goalscorers compare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harry Kane v Jimmy Greaves: How Tottenham’s joint record goalscorers compare

By Press Association
January 23, 2023, 10:24 pm
Harry Kane, left, has matched Jimmy Greaves' Tottenham scoring record (PA)
Harry Kane, left, has matched Jimmy Greaves’ Tottenham scoring record (PA)

Harry Kane equalled Jimmy Greaves’ all-time record of 266 goals for Tottenham with the winner in Monday night’s 1-0 Premier League triumph at Fulham.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how he got there and how he compares.

Kane’s goals

Premier League football has brought 198 of Kane’s goals, ranking him third in the competition’s history under that branding behind Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

That includes three Golden Boot awards, for the 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2020-21 seasons – also leading the league in assists in the latter campaign. He did not win the award for his most prolific season, with his 30 goals in 2017-18 beaten by Mohamed Salah’s 32 for Liverpool, though it did help him to a calendar-year record of 39 in 2017.

Kane has 15 FA Cup goals for Spurs and seven in the League Cup. He has also scored 21 Champions League goals, with 18 in the Europa League and six in the Europa Conference League.

That makes him by far Spurs’ top scorer in European competition with 45 goals, with his strike partner Son Heung-min second on 24 as both the scope of UEFA’s competitions and Tottenham’s involvement within them have grown in recent years – Lucas Moura’s 12 goals place him joint eighth on that list.

Kane’s partnership with Son has been especially fruitful, with the pair setting a record in the Premier League for goal and assist combinations. They passed the previous mark of 36, by former Chelsea duo Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, last season and have since extended their total to 44, with Kane scoring 22 of those and setting up Son on 22 occasions.

Greaves comparison

Jimmy Greaves in his Tottenham days
Jimmy Greaves scored 266 goals for Tottenham (PA)

Kane has played more games than Greaves, 415 to 379, but his 0.64 goals-per-game ratio stands comparison with Greaves’ 0.70.

Greaves scored 220 league goals, still a club record and more than the total goals scored by any individual Spurs player other than himself and Kane, in his decade at White Hart Lane from 1961 to 1970.

A further 32 FA Cup goals, five in the League Cup, nine in Europe and two in the 1962 Charity Shield set a mark that has stood for over 50 years until the emergence of Kane through the club’s academy.

Greaves won two FA Cups and the 1963 Cup Winners’ Cup with Spurs, as well as that Charity Shield. Kane is yet to win a major trophy in his career, with only runner-up finishes in the 2018-19 Champions League and the League Cup in 2015 and 2021.

Greaves’ 44 England goals rank him fifth on the top scorers’ list for the men’s team, in which Kane has equalled Wayne Rooney’s all-time record of 53. Greaves was a member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad – though injury cost him his place in the latter stages and cleared the way for Sir Geoff Hurst’s hat-trick to win the final – with the squad under Kane’s captaincy reaching the Euro 2020 final.

Bobby Smith is the only other player to score over 200 goals for Spurs, with 208 between 1955 and 1964. Martin Chivers and Cliff Jones complete the top five, with Son’s 137 goals ranking him eighth and 22 goals behind Jones.

