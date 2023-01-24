England trio Stokes, Anderson and Bairstow named in ICC men’s Test team of 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England trio Stokes, Anderson and Bairstow named in ICC men’s Test team of 2022

By Press Association
January 24, 2023, 9:52 am Updated: January 24, 2023, 11:45 am
Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes and James Anderson have been named in the ICC men’s Test team of the year for 2022 (David Davies/Nick Potts/Martin Rickett/PA)
Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson have been included in the International Cricket Council men’s Test team of the year for 2022.

Stokes was named as captain of the global XI in recognition of the way he revitalised England’s flagging fortunes after replacing Joe Root as skipper in April.

Under Root England had won just one of their previous 17 Tests, but Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum ushered in a radically different style of attacking play to win nine out of their next 10. That led them to series wins over New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan as well as a record-breaking victory against India.

Yorkshire batter Bairstow epitomised England’s bold approach as he hit a career-best run of form over the summer as he scored four centuries in five innings.

The 33-year-old equalled the English record for six tons in a calendar year and looked certain to surpass it before a freak leg break saw him miss the last four games.

Anderson, still thriving at the highest level at the age of 40, represents the bowling group.

The Lancashire paceman’s two-decade international career looked to be in the balance when he was dropped for last year’s tour of the West Indies but, after being recalled by Stokes and McCullum, he continued to excel to finish 2022 with 36 wickets at an average of just 19.80.

Anderson’s efforts on unhelpful pitches in Pakistan, where England recorded a first ever 3-0 sweep, were particularly impressive.

Ashes rivals Australia contributed four players to the team of the year in Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon. Kraigg Brathwaite, Babar Azam, Rishabh Pant and Kagiso Rabada also made the cut.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone and all-rounder Nat Sciver were both included in the women’s ODI team of the year, with Ecclestone making it a white-ball double having also appeared in Monday’s T20 side. Jos Buttler and Sam Curran were included in the T20 men’s team of the year.

