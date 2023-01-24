England’s injury worries mount as Elliot Daly and Jamie George miss training

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England’s injury-hit preparations for the Guinness Six Nations Championship have continued, with Elliot Daly and Jamie George the latest casualties.

Saracens back Daly has a hamstring injury and his club colleague, hooker George, is suffering from concussion.

Both players have been withdrawn from England squad training, with Bath centre Ollie Lawrence and Newcastle hooker Jamie Blamire called up for Tuesday’s session at Twickenham, the Rugby Football Union said.

Northampton forward Courtney Lawes (calf) and Gloucester hooker George McGuigan (knee) are also out of training, with England kicking off their Six Nations campaign against Scotland in 11 days’ time.

Lawes has become a major doubt for the Scotland clash and there is an escalating crisis at hooker.

Lawes incurred calf damage during Northampton’s Heineken Champions Cup clash with La Rochelle on Saturday and was due to undergo a scan.

Courtney Lawes was injured during Northampton’s Heineken Champions Cup game against La Rochelle (Joe Giddens/PA)

The 33-year-old flanker missed the Autumn Nations Series because of concussion before his comeback was further delayed by a glute injury, and now one of England’s two vice-captains misses at least one week of training.

McGuigan could also miss the opener, placing strain on England’s resources at hooker in the wake of George’s concussion and Exeter hooker Luke Cowan-Dickie being sidelined due to an ankle injury that could make him a long-term absentee.

Blamire now joins Bath forward Tom Dunn, who was called up on Monday, and uncapped Jack Walker as England’s squad hookers.