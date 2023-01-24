Manchester United sign Norway midfielder Lisa Naalsund

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Norway international Lisa Naalsund has joined Manchester United, the club have announced.

Midfielder Naalsund, 27, has signed a contract until the end of the 2025/26 season with Marc Skinner’s Women’s Super League leaders, who are pushing to dethrone three-time defending champions Chelsea.

Naalsund moves to United after four seasons at Toppserien side SK Brann, having helped the Norwegian top-flight side win two league titles.

She said: “Manchester United is a great football club and I’m very excited to be here. The club is full of nice people and I’m really looking forward to playing in front of the amazing fans. It’s great to come to a club that has everything to play for this season – I love that. It’s going to be great.”

Skinner’s side are in a tight battle at the top of the WSL table, tied with second-placed Chelsea on 28 points. Third-placed Arsenal are on 25 but a have game in hand, while fourth-placed Manchester City sit five points behind the leaders.

Skinner said: “We’re excited to welcome Lisa to Manchester United, where she will bring a wealth of top-level experience, playing in the heart of midfield. Her mentality, box-to-box driving runs and desire to win will continue to add a variance of skill and quality to the team. We look forward to integrating her into our group.”

Naalsund joins fellow Norwegian Vilde Boe Risa at United. She has represented her country at every age group from under-15.

Polly Bancroft, United’s head of women’s football, added: “We are delighted to welcome a proven winner in Lisa to our group. Securing her signature further cements the club’s ambition to finish as high up the WSL table as possible and take that next step we all desire.”