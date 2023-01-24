Inih Effiong nets hat-trick as Aldershot win at Maidstone

Inih Effiong scored a hat-trick as Aldershot completed a comprehensive 3-0 win at Maidstone.
Effiong opened his tally after 13 minutes when he followed up Ryan Glover’s blocked shot with a fine overhead kick.
Shortly after the hour mark, Effiong had his second of the night after he converted Haji Mnoga’s perfect through ball.
And with 11 minutes remaining, the 31-year-old headed home his treble from Glover’s pinpoint cross.
The win moves Aldershot up to 14th, while Maidstone remain above only Scunthorpe at the wrong end of the table.