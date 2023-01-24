Tommy Leigh’s added-time penalty edges Accrington past Boreham Wood in FA Cup

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tommy Leigh’s extra-time penalty broke National League side Boreham Wood’s hearts and sealed Accrington a fourth-round tie at home to Leeds with a 1-0 win in the Emirates FA Cup.

The game was goalless after 90 minutes with League One Stanley, 39 places higher in the football pyramid, creating the more clear cut chances.

Shaun Whalley headed into Nathan Ashmore’s arms from close range on 57 minutes and the Wood keeper produced a superb save to deny Sean McConville from close range on 87 minutes.

However the National League mid-table side, who reached the fourth round last season, almost got an added-time winner but Toby Savin raced out to deny George Broadbent after a quick breakaway.

That took the tie to extra-time with substitute Zak Brunt then adjudged to have clipped the tricky Whalley in the area in the 97th minute.

Leigh has been assured from the spot and he rifled home his 11th goal of the campaign, sending Ashmore the wrong way.

Lee Ndlovu almost equalised with 10 minutes of extra-time left but his vicious strike was just wide.

Leeds boss Jesse Marsch was in the crowd at the Wham Stadium.