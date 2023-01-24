Paul Simpson wishes Rollin Menayese the best after ‘really bad knock’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Paul Simpson showed concern for Rollin Menayese after the defender was taken to hospital during Carlisle’s 3-1 victory over Hartlepool.

Pools player Menayese was stretchered off in stoppage time following a nasty collision.

Simpson said: “Their lad’s gone to hospital and we really hope that he’s OK.

“He had a really bad knock there at the end. Hopefully it’s just a precaution.”

Cumbrians striker Kristian Dennis became the joint leading League Two scorer as he bagged his 16th and 17th goals of a stellar campaign.

Morgan Feeney opened the scoring before Dennis hit the back of the net for the fourth game running.

Josh Umerah halved the deficit for the relegation-threatened Pools, but the hosts moved one point off the League Two automatic-promotion spots as Dennis put the game to bed with his second after the break.

Simpson hailed: “It was a thorough professional performance from the whole group. I’m really pleased, I’m delighted with everybody and for everybody.

“What brilliant support we got, on a Tuesday night. We knew we were going to lose out on a big number of fans because it was changed to a Tuesday night, but big credit to everybody who turned out.

“Credit to the players for putting on a show for them. I think the players made it a great atmosphere. We started on the front foot. We knew we couldn’t allow Hartlepool to get a foothold in the game.

“There were some really good bits of quality from us. Denno showed such calmness to bend it around the defender for the second goal.

“We put ourselves into a really good position and the fans responded to that. We were really good defensively apart from that 10 seconds of madness which gave them a lift.”

It was an unhappy return to Brunton Park for former boss Keith Curle.

His Pools side are just two points above the relegation zone after their second successive away defeat.

Ex-defender Curle reflected: “The nature of the goals frustrated me. They are basics, they are fundamentals.

“I’ll be honest, I’d have stopped all three goals! There’s work to be done on the training ground. We’re still trying to build a competitive team.

“The first goal’s a set-piece, we have predominantly tightened up from set-pieces and that was disappointing because it gave them a head start.

“A mis-kick clearance leads to the second goal and that landed straight to a man. The third goal was disappointing because we haven’t spotted the danger.

“We were having our fair share at that point, but that third goal flattened it. It was a good cross in, but we didn’t deny the cross or the angle for him to get that shape on the ball.

“There was good attitude from going two down to get back into the game. It’s the fundamentals we need to improve on.”