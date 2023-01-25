I’m one of Leah’s massive fans – Amy Woodruff excited to take on England captain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

I’m one of Leah’s massive fans – Amy Woodruff excited to take on England captain

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 2:52 pm
Leeds forward Amy Woodruff was ecstatic to learn she would be sharing the pitch with England captain Leah Williamson (Leeds handout)
Leeds forward Amy Woodruff was ecstatic to learn she would be sharing the pitch with England captain Leah Williamson (Leeds handout)

Leeds forward Amy Woodruff counts herself among the legions of Leah Williamson’s “massive fans”, but she will soon become one of few able to boast they played against the England captain.

After discovering her step four National League side would be taking on Women’s Super League side Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup, Woodruff took to Twitter to express her delight, writing: “I’m gonna play against Leah Williamson wtf, I’ve already won no matter (the) result.”

That viral tweet, which now has over a quarter of a million views, began a heart-warming exchange with the Lionesses skipper set to culminate in the two women exchanging shirts after their Sunday afternoon cup clash.

“I looked at the Arsenal squad, I obviously knew Leah played anyway,” Woodruff told the PA news agency.

“But I was reading some of the names and thinking ‘there’s no way I’m playing against these. I’ve dreamed of stuff like this, and I’m sure young girls, younger than me have dreamed about stuff like this, and I can’t believe that I’m now going to be one of them. My dream is going to be happening.’

“I’m a big fan of Leah. I think she’s so down to earth, she’s such a lovely person. She joins in with the community with Arsenal a lot and she has a million fans of young girls who just want to be Leah. And I’m one of them. I’ll openly admit I’m one of Leah’s massive fans.”

So much so, in fact, that Woodruff tweeted Williamson: “Pls can I have your shirt after (the) game” and was stunned when her idol replied: “Can we swap? See you on the 29th.”

Woodruff and her team-mates train two nights per week while balancing full-time careers and commitments. Her squad boasts nurses, teachers, students and several players working across the emergency services.

Arsenal’s professional line-up, in contrast, reads like a who’s who of international football.

While household names Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema are both sidelined with long-term ACL injuries, Leeds could line up against Lioness Lotte Wubben-Moy as well as Sweden international Stina Blackstenius, who has six goals and four assists in 16 appearances across all competitions this season.

Step four side Leeds are preparing for "the biggest game of (their) lives" after beating Stoke
Step four side Leeds are preparing for the biggest game of their lives after beating Stoke (Leeds United handout)

Leeds are doing their best to take it all in their stride after beating Stoke – one step up the pyramid – to set up the meeting at Meadow Park.

Woodruff’s granddad will be one of the many Phoenix faithful taking a coach to London on Sunday ahead of what she readily acknowledged is “obviously the biggest game of our lives.”

She said: “Leah being the captain, and to play against the captain of England when we’re just normal girls from Leeds to be playing against them I just can’t get over it. I honestly can’t get over it.

“We’ve been watching them on telly all these years. Psychologically we’re going to have to not get too excited seeing them in person, sharing the same pitch, but remember why we are here and that we have won games to get into this position and how grateful we are.

“You never know what could happen in an FA Cup and we’re going to give it our all. We’ve got a lot of people following us, so we want to make them proud of us, proud of ourselves.”

Regardless of the result, should Williamson make good on the shirt swap, Woodruff knows precisely where the prized souvenir is heading.

She added: “I just bought my first house. I get the keys a week today. So that’s going up framed on my wall.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…
4
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
5
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin speaks to his squad during a training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
‘It’s not sustainable to keep changing managers’: Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith on Dons…
6
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
‘It doesn’t make any sense’: Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
7
Dale Martin. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Tesla driver left in coma after horror crash caused by wrong autopilot settings
8
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Dzintars Petrov appeared at Banff Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Dzintars Petrov. Banff. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Jail warning for domestic abuser who repeatedly attacked partner in front of children
10
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss – as Dave Cormack says players still…

More from Press and Journal

Wick 7 v Rothes 0 SHFL Harmsworth Park 10/10/2015 Wick's Marc Macgregor
Marc MacGregor returns to Wick while Joe Anderson signs new deal
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen lease renewal shows confidence in city centre as key business hub Picture shows; Bridge House, Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Prospect 13 Date; Unknown
Chamber chief says Bridge House deals a show of faith in Aberdeen city centre
Scottish Ballet worked magic with The Snow Queen at Eden Court in Inverness: All images: Supplied by Scottish Ballet
Review: Scottish Ballet's The Snow Queen is poetry in motion at Eden Court
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Five new arrivals but Cove Rangers boss Paul Hartley still looking for more new…
File photo dated 09-07-2017 of Chief executive of the European Tour Keith Pelley. PA Photo. Issue date: Friday April 17, 2020. Chief executive Keith Pelley is upbeat about the prospect of the European Tour resuming sometime in the summer despite announcing this years Scottish Open would be postponed as well as the cancellation of two other events. See PA story GOLF Coronavirus. Photo credit should read Niall Carson/PA Wire.
Stephen Gallacher: Bodies which run majors should have final say on world ranking points
Peterhead midfielder Jordon Brown. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Jordon Brown urges Blue Toon to build on first win under David Robertson
Councillor Michael Baird successfully moved for a formal objection to the proposed Strath Oykel wind farm. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'It's a bit of a boorach' - Highland councillors stand firm in objection to…
Aberdeen Women interim boss Gavin Levey on the touchline against Hearts. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13730439cg)
Aberdeen Women to help players fulfil Rangers fixture after impromptu rearrangement
Shorehead Guesthouse owner Jane Davidson is selling up. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Stonehaven home bought for just £600 is now boutique guesthouse on sale at around…
The emergency department at Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin is struggling to cope (Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson)
Neil Alexander: Rural health services like Moray's are on life support

Editor's Picks

Most Commented