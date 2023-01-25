Alex King determined to give Wales fans a team to be proud of

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Alex King determined to give Wales fans a team to be proud of

By Press Association
January 25, 2023, 5:03 pm
New Wales attack coach Alex King has had little time to implement his methods ahead of the Guinness Six Nations (David Davies/PA)
New Wales attack coach Alex King has had little time to implement his methods ahead of the Guinness Six Nations (David Davies/PA)

New attack coach Alex King says Wales are determined to play an entertaining brand which is rooted deep in the country’s DNA.

King joined up with the rest of Warren Gatland’s coaching staff on Monday, with the New Zealander having chosen the former England fly-half to replace Stephen Jones as attack coach.

The 47-year-old has little time to get his messages and methods across ahead of the Guinness Six Nations opener against Ireland on February 4, but King is confident that he can do so to mark Gatland’s Wales return with a winning start.

Warren Gatland file photo
Warren Gatland is back in charge of Wales after Wayne Pivac’s departure (Ben Birchall/PA)

“Gats got in touch with me a couple of weeks before Christmas and it went from there,” said King, the former Gloucester attack coach.

“We’ve done a lot of preparation before coming into camp, and there’s a real hunger in the squad to put things right from the previous campaign.

“It’s about clear messaging because there’s some fantastic players in this squad and what we want is to be really positive what we do with the ball.

“We want to try and get everybody on the same page and use the the players’ strengths.

“We want to play a brand of rugby that the (Principality) stadium will be proud of seeing – the DNA of Welsh rugby that I’ve grown up with and seen.

“Gats coming back into the fold brings a hard edge, a real work ethic, and that’s the bedrock of any successful team.

“You layer on your defence strategy and attack on top of that, but there has to be fundamentals we can hang our hat on going into the campaign.”

King, who won the Heineken Cup twice as a Wasps player – the first of which was under Gatland’s command – has previously worked within the Wales set-up.

He was appointed as attack coach in 2017 with Rob Howley taking over the head coach duties, with Gatland – who was Wales coach between 2007 and 2019 – on a 10-month sabbatical ahead of leading the British and Irish Lions in New Zealand.

King said: “I loved that time. You understand the passion of the game here and what it means to people.

“I’ve worked with Gats as a player at Wasps, I understand what his values are. It is a good fit.

Wales Rugby Training – Vale Resort – Wednesday January 25th
Alex King (back to camera) working with Dan Biggar (left) during a Wales training session at the Vale Resort (David Davies/PA)

“There is an opportunity to see the quality of the players here and the growth potential over the course of this two-month period, and then moving on later into the season.

“The team that plays against Ireland will be different to the team that plays against France. We’ll grow over the next two months, it’s exciting.”

Wales meet Ireland, men’s rugby’s number one ranked team, in their Cardiff opener and that brings back fond memories for King as Howley’s side won the corresponding fixture in 2017.

King said: “It doesn’t get any better. I remember the Ireland game six years ago, the atmosphere was electric and we got on the right side of the scoreboard.

“The Welsh public are crying out to be proud of a performance and hopefully we’ll deliver.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police incident in Inverurie at Port Elphinstone. Images: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Man, 41, arrested after armed police officers end standoff in Inverurie
2
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A speeding dad who drove at 137mph and killed his only child in a horrific car crash has been jailed. Craig Melville put his foot down after police officers signalled him to stop, before losing control of his vehicle and colliding with a stone wall in the Highlands Picture shows; Jailed killer driver Craig Melville, his deceased 16-year-old son Craig junior, and the fatal crash scene on the B9176.. N/A. Supplied by DCT Design Team/Jasper Image/Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Speeding dad faces jail for killing his only son after being clocked at 137mph…
3
Jim Goodwin leaving Cormack Park on Tuesday. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
How we expect seismic day for Aberdeen to unfold – as future of under-fire…
2
4
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Child sex attacker facing 'substantial' sentence after stalking women Picture shows; Joseph Stewart appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson (Inverness Sheriff Court) / Facebook (Joseph Stewart) Date; Unknown
Child sex attacker faces ‘substantial’ jail sentence after stalking women
5
Kyle Ironside's DNA was found on drugs sold to a teenager. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen man jailed after he tells court he has ‘no intention’ of giving up…
6
A paperwork mix-up meant Fergus and Glover was offering illegal dentistry for three years. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson
Fergus and Glover reprimanded over ‘illegal’ Aberdeen dentist
7
Mid Stocket Road was Aberdeen closed during the incident. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men charged following car crash during a police stop in Aberdeen
8
Lewis Tritton claims he only spat in a woman's face because she kicked him in the private parts. Image: DC Thomson.
Man who spat in woman’s face claims he only did it after she kicked…
9
veterans safe space
The Forces Manor: Ex-serviceman transforms Highland hotel into retreat for veterans
10
The Captain's Table in Fraserburgh will host two 'Karen Nights' in March. From left, owners Rebecca Masson, Sam Masson and Julie Masson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s payback for us’: Fraserburgh restaurant can’t wait to get stuck into customers on…

More from Press and Journal

William Akio following Ross County's defeat to Hamilton Accies. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay reveals he has briefed William Akio on his public responsibility in representing…
Cameron Redpath was a star for Scotland the last time at Twickenham.
Six Nations: Cam Redpath puts injury nightmare behind him and aims for a regular…
25 January 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Breedon Highland League Football Match between Huntly FC and Fraserburgh FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Ryan sargent celebrates no 2
Ryan Sargent nets hat-trick as Fraserburgh thrash Huntly to reach Aberdeenshire Shield final
To go with story by Louise Glen. An area around Holburn Street in Aberdeen has been plunged into darkness. Image: Kirsten Brown. Picture shows; Holburn Street. Holburn Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Kirstin Brown Date; 25/01/2023
Ferryhill and Broomhill in Aberdeen plunged into darkness
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin looks dejected after his side lose 3-2 to Rangers. Image: SNS.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen are right to give Jim Goodwin a final chance to turn…
Jim Goodwin following Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Darvel in the Scottish Cup fourth round. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin stays: Aberdeen fans react to board decision
New Peterhead signing Josh Oyinsan in action against Cove Rangers. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson
Peterhead complete double signing of Elie Ikwa and Josh Oyinsan
Jim Goodwin following the 1-0 Scottish Cup defeat suffered by Aberdeen at Darvel. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin to STAY as Aberdeen boss - as Dave Cormack says players still…
Carolyn Leah captured the image on the road leading to the Quiraing. Image: Carolyn Leah.
'It doesn't make any sense': Cattle grid with road right next to it, fitted…
Toll of Birness
After seven deaths in three years renewed calls are being made for upgrade of…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented